Nurse Call Systems Market Strategies, Industry Verticals, Opportunities, Challenges & Forecasts 2017-2025
The Nurse Call Systems market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and contact info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The report represents overall Nurse Call Systems industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Overview
Nurse call systems can be defined as an electrically operated system which enables the patient to summon a nurse from a duty station or a bedside station. Nurse call system offers high productivity and quality of nursing services in institutions, which employ relatively new and inexperienced nurses. In addition, the nurse call system proves crucial in providing quality health care services by automatically managing the nursing activities and tasks. The significant increase in the need for efficient and responsive health care communication, increasing budget allocation for health care of elderly population, and growing patient population, among others are anticipated to contribute to the significant growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Key Research Aspects
The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on type of equipment, communication technology, and end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the nurse call systems market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides key industry events and Porter’s five forces analysis for the market.
Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the nurse call systems market report are Ascom Holding AG, Azure Healthcare Limited, Cornell Communications, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc., Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions, Inc., and Rauland-Borg Corporation (Acquired by Ametek, Inc.), among others.
The Nurse Call Systems Market has been segmented as follows:
Nurse Call Systems Market, by Type of Equipment, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025
Nurse Call Intercoms
Basic Audio/ Visual Nurse Call Systems
Digital Nurse Call Systems
IP based Nurse Call Systems
Nurse Call Mobile Systems
Nurse Call Systems Market, by End-user, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025
Hospitals
Assisted Living Centers
Nursing Homes
Clinics
Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Mn), 2015-2025
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Germany
Spain
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
