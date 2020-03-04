Osteosarcoma Market Research Report till 2023: In-depth Qualitative and Quantitative Study

Osteosarcoma Market Information: By Types (Intramedullary, Juxtacortical, Extra-Skeletal), Diagnosis (Biopsy, X-Ray, CT Scan, Bone Scan, MRI), Treatment (Surgery, Chemotherapy, and others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Cancer Research Centers) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Osteosarcoma is a kind of bone tumor in which there is a multiplication of osteoblasts. It is one the basic kind of malignant growth prompting the growth of immature bones. The tumor is mostly seen happening in children and adolescents. It is more prevalent in males than females. Juxtacortical osteosarcoma, Intramedullary osteosarcoma, and extraskeletal osteosarcoma are the three kinds of osteosarcomas, among which intramedullary osteosarcoma is the most predominant one. The growing prevalence of the osteosarcoma among the children and teenagers along with the rising demand for the better treatment initiatives are one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the global osteosarcoma market during the forecast period. The global osteosarcoma market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global osteosarcoma market is divided on the basis of its types, treatment, diagnosis, end user and regional demand. Based on its types, the market is segmented into juxtacortical osteosarcoma, intramedullary osteosarcoma, and extra-skeletal osteosarcoma. Based on its treatment, the market is categorized into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, among others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the market is bifurcated into biopsy, bone scan, MRI, X-ray, CT Scan, and others. On the basis of its end user, the global market is classified into cancer research centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global osteosarcoma market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the major players in the global osteosarcoma market include companies like Hikma Pharmaceuticals (U.K), Baxter (U.S.), Advaxis Inc., Pfizer (U.S.), Novartis (U.S.), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Isofol Medical AB (Sweden), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamic

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising prevalence of osteosarcoma (25%)

4.2.2 Increasing expenditure on oncology medicine and research (45%)

4.2.3 Rising demand for new treatment (30%)

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of treatment

4.4 Technology Trends and Assessment

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Research & Product Development

5.1.2 Formulation

5.1.3 Marketing & Sales

5.1.4 Finish Products

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Investment opportunities

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19268

6 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Intramedullary Osteosarcoma

6.3 Juxtacortical Osteosarcoma

6.4 Extra-Skeletal Osteosarcoma

6.5 Others

7 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Diagnosis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biopsy

7.3 X-ray

7.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan

7.5 Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

7.6 Bone Scan

7.7 Others

8 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Treatment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemotherapy

8.3 Surgery

8.4 Radiation Therapy

8.5 Others

9 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Clinics

9.3 Cancer Research Institutes

9.4 Others

10 Global Osteosarcoma Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 U.K

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.7 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 The Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Oman

10.5.4 Kuwait

10.5.5 QATAR

10.5.6 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Pipeline Analysis

11.2.1 Active ingredient [6R]-5,10-methylenetetrahydrofolate:

11.2.2 Dinutuximab + Sargramostim:

11.2.3 Hu3F8 + GM-CSF:

11.3 Key Development & Strategies

12 Company Profile

12.1 Pfizer

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financials

12.1.3 Products

12.1.4 Strategy

12.1.5 Key Developments

12.2 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financials

12.2.3 Products

12.2.4 Strategy

12.2.5 Key Developments

12.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Financials

12.3.3 Products

12.3.4 Strategy

12.3.5 Key Developments

12.4 Baxter

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financials

12.4.3 Products

12.4.4 Strategy

12.4.5 Key Developments

12.5 ISOFOL

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Financials

12.5.3 Products

12.5.4 Strategy

12.5.5 Key Developments

12.6 Advaxis inc.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financials

12.6.3 Products

12.6.4 Strategy

12.6.5 Key Developments

12.7 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financials

12.7.3 Products

12.7.4 Strategy

12.7.5 Key Developments

12.8 Novartis

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financials

12.8.3 Products

12.8.4 Strategy

12.8.5 Key Developments

13 Conclusion

13.1 Key Findings

13.1.1 CEO’s Viewpoint

13.1.2 Unmet Needs

13.1.3 Key Companies to Watch

13.1.4 Prediction of Osteosarcoma Industry

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Blue Print

14.2 References

List of Tables:

TABLE 1 AVERAGE COST OF TREATMENT PER PATIENT, 2014:

TABLE 2 GLOBAL OSTEOSARCOMA MARKET, BY TYPE, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL INTRAMEDULLARY OSTEOSARCOMA MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL JUXTACORTICAL OSTEOSARCOMA MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL EXTRASKELETAL OSTEOSARCOMA MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 6 GLOBAL OTHER OSTEOSARCOMA MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 7 GLOBAL OSTEOSARCOMA MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 8 GLOBAL BIOPSY MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 9 GLOBAL X-RAY MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 10 GLOBAL MRI MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 11 GLOBAL CT SCAN MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 12 GLOBAL BONE SCAN MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 13 GLOBAL OTHER DIAGNOSIS MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 14 GLOBAL OSTEOSARCOMA MARKET, BY TREATMENT, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 15 GLOBAL CHEMOTHERAPY MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

TABLE 16 GLOBAL SURGERY MARKET, BY REGION, 2014-2023 (USD Million)

Continue……

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19268

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]