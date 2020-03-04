Photonic Crystal Displays Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

“The Latest Research Report Photonic Crystal Displays Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Photonic crystals display market is growing significantly in industrial research as it is providing new tools for the manipulation of photons. Photonic crystal display refers to a structure in which materials with diverse refractive indexes are periodically arranged.Photonic crystal displays provides low power consumption, high reflectivity and high pixels-per-inch resolution. It is widely used in LEDs, bio-photonics, optics, optoelectronics, quantum engineering and others.

Photonic crystal displays Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Photonic crystal displays drivers is the increasein demand for photonic crystals displays in LEDs due to less power consumption , and growth in Research and Development activities, and unique properties of this crystals drive the growth of the photonic crystals display market. In addition to that, the adoption of advanced technology in areas such as LEDs, optical fibers, laser, image sensors, solar and others is driving the Photonic crystal displays market.

In contrast to this, absence of reliable fabrication methodologies and complexities associated with the formulation of crystals is restraining the Photonic crystal displays market.

Photonic crystal displays Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

One dimensional photonic crystal

Two dimensional photonic crystals

Three dimensional photonic crystals

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Optical fiber

LEDs

Image sensors

Solar & PV cells

Lasers

discrete & integrated optical components

others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Photonic crystal displays Market: key players

Some of the key players for Photonic crystal display market are Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Opalux, Lockeed Martin, Corning Incorporated, Photonic Lattice Inc., Rohm Co., Agilent Technologies, Microcontinuum and Lightwave Power, ICX Photonics, Epistar, Fianium, TDK Corporation, OmniGuide, Micron Technology, Luxtaltek Corporation, Canon Kabushiki Kaisha (Canon), Advanced Photonic Crystals (APC), Philips Lumileds Lighting Company, LG Innotek, NKT Photonics, Samsung LLC, Panasonic, and Luminus Devices Inc.

