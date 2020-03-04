Point of Sale(POS) System 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Point of Sale(POS) System Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

The point of sale (POS) or point of purchase (POP) is the time and place where a retail transaction is completed. At the point of sale, the merchant would calculate the amount owed by the customer and indicate the amount, and may prepare an invoice for the customer (which may be a cash register printout), and indicate the options for the customer to make payment. It is also the point at which a customer makes a payment to the merchant in exchange for goods or after provision of a service. After receiving payment, the merchant may issue a receipt for the transaction, which is usually printed, but is increasingly being dispensed with or sent electronically.

Scope of the Report:

The POS System industry is relatively concentrated, the top 12 manufactures accounting 84.47% global market share in 2017. The global market scale of POS System is about 62 million units in 2017. It is expected to reach 179 million units by 2023, with the CAGR of 19%. In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Ingenico, Verifone, PAX, Newland Payment, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, New POS Technology, Bitel, CyberNet, Castles Technology, SZZT and etc.

Key Players

The report covers the profiles of major companies as well as the emerging players operating in the point of sale (POS) market. By this, the market signifies the ongoing trends in the manufacturing landscape, and therefore, the market is closely analyzed over its competitive scenario on a global level.

Ingenico

Verifone

Newland Payment

PAX

LIANDI

Xin Guo Du

Centerm

Bitel

New POS Tech

Castles Tech

SZZT

CyberNet

The report provides an in-depth study of the POINT OF SALE(POS) SYSTEM market by understanding its definition, key applications, and the manufacturing technology that is employed. The report further provides a comprehensive survey of key players in the market which is based on various objectives of the market including essential parameters like product outline, the quantity of production, financial health and factors that are associated with the manufacturers.

Drivers & Constraints

The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the point of sale(pos) system market. The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

Regional Description

The analysis of point of sale(pos) system market is done on a global as well as regional level thus covering the following key regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The analysis of the point of sale(pos) system market is done extensively following all these regions. The reports on regional analysis also include outlook, latest trends, and opportunities in the given assessment period of 2025.

Method of Research

The report comprises a detailed analysis of the market potential as per the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. The report also has a comprehensive view of the point of sale(pos) system market on the bases of SWOT analysis, and results are also presented simultaneously in this report. The analysis of the point of sale(pos) system market is included to help understand the competitive landscape in terms of various strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats allied with the industry. Inclusion of various types of application and segmentation of the point of sale(pos) system market is presented based on the market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. These segments have also been analyzed based on present and future trends.

