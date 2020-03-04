Polyp Trap Devices Market With Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2026

Polyp is an abnormal growth on the mucus membrane. These are small flat mushroom-like growths that sometimes have stalk which connects them to mucus tissue. Polyps are found in various body parts such as bronchial tree, gastrointestinal tract, uterus, vocal cords, and bladder lines. Polyps are predominantly found in colon part of digestive system followed by stomach. These are generally benign; however, as it is abnormal growth, these could grow into metastatic cancer. Polyps resemble cancerous tumors, which demand cytological and histological studies of the polyp samples, post polypectomy. These diagnostic studies assist physicians in further clinical procedures. While capturing the excised polyp for further histo-pathological studies, it is important to obtain chunk of the tissue and avoid mixing with other biomaterials. Polyp traps offer easy handling of the excised polyp, convenience in removal, restrict mixing of other biological material, and avoid loss of samples during the endoscopic suction.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyp-trap-devices-market.html

Colonic polyps pose smaller risk of getting escalated to malignancy which is estimated to be less than 1% in affected patients. Changing dietary habits and aging population are the key factors augmenting the surge in incidence and prevalence of colonic polyps. Independent studies suggest that prevalence of colonic polyps in the middle-aged population is around 30% in the U.S. Some studies also suggest that around 10% of people aged 60 years and above have colonic polyps. Most of the cases of colonic polyps are asymptomatic. Negligence toward early and proper diagnosis could lead to increased chances of proliferations of polyps into malignancy. Technical advancements in minimally invasive procedures and diagnostic techniques such as flexible colonoscopy and capsule endoscopy are likely to increase the diagnostic rate of colonic polyps. Demand for preventive health care and patient safety are the other factors fueling the global polyp traps market. However, lack of education and required infrastructure in emerging and underdeveloped markets is likely to restrain the market.

The global polyp trap devices market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into single chamber, four chamber, and others. Four chamber devices are gaining preference as these offer better collection of polyps, differentiation of specimens, and avoid mixing of polyp fragments and other fluids. Advanced polyp traps offer collection of multiple specimens while retaining its suction in-line operation. Based on end-user, the global polyp trap devices market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Ambulatory surgical centers are registering high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. A survey conducted in the U.S. estimated that gastroenterology endoscopy procedure accounts for 25% to 30% of total procedures being performed in ambulatory surgical centers.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45120

In terms of region, the global polyp trap devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of minimally invasive procedures, demand for preventive health care, and well-established health care infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Demand for quality health care and international standards in health care provision are the key factors driving the polyp trap devices market in Europe. Increase in expenditure to develop health care infrastructure and rise in private health care expenditure in emerging markets such as China and India are anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific. However, cost sensitive market, over-reliance on traditional polyp specimen collection techniques, and lack of required infrastructure in several countries in Asia are the major restraints of the market.

Major players operating in the global polyp trap devices market are US Endoscopy (Part of STERIS Corporation), MEDIVATORS, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medisafe International, Medi-Globe GmbH, Body Products, and Mednova (Zhejiang Chuangxiang Medical Technology Co., Ltd.), among others.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45120

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com