Polyurethane Foam Market Research Report: by Type (Flexible, Rigid, Spray), by Application (Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The polyurethane foams are used for the manufacturing and production of resilient foam applications including insulation panels, adhesives, gaskets, tires, among others. It is mainly derived through the usage of isocyanates or polyols. Their protection from solvents makes them attractive by textile producers. This is blend with their high heating capacity which has broadened its extension across footwear, packaging and automotive sectors. The thriving interest from the construction and building segment attributable to the augment in infrastructural ventures is probably going to net in a high bonus for the market. The extending home furnishing segment inferable from the developing working class is probably going to give growth opportunities to the polyurethane foam market. Confinements put on methylene chloride could hinder the growth of the market in the upcoming years. It is estimated that the global polyurethane foam market would reach the valuation of USD 76,065.74 million during the forecast period (2018-2023) by growing at a CAGR of 8.36%.

Market segmentation

The global polyurethane foam market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into spray, rigid and flexible. On the basis of its application, the global market is bifurcated into Packaging, Bedding & Furniture, Footwear, Building & Construction, Electronics, Automotive, and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global polyurethane foam market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Covestro AG (Germany), NITTO DENKO Corporation (Japan), Recticel (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Trelleborg AG (Sweden), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd (China), LANXESS (Germany), among others are the major players in the global polyurethane foam market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Global Market Share, by Region (%)

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=18977

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Demand in the Building and Construction Industry

5.2.2 Growing Home Furnishing Industry

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Regulations on Methylene Chloride

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Alternatives for petroleum-derived polyols

5.4.2 R&D for Isocyanate Alternatives

5.4.3 Recycling of Polyurethane Foams

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material

6.1.2 Polyurethane Foam Producers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Polyurethane Foam Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flexible

7.3 Rigid

7.4 Spray

8 Global Polyurethane Foam Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.3 Bedding & Furniture

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Electronics

8.6 Packaging

8.7 Footwear

8.8 Others

9 Global Polyurethane Foam Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Russia

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Italy

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 The Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Turkey

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 SAUDI ARABIA

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.1.1 Introduction

10.1.2 Key Development Analysis

10.1.3 Market Strategy analysis

11 Company Profile

11.1 Recticel

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview:

11.1.3 Products Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview:

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=18977

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]