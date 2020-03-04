Produced Water Treatment Market Estimated to Reach US$ 10,566.4 Mn by 2026

Produced water is an oil & gas industry term for any water that comes out of the oil or gas reservoir as part of the production process. Oil reservoirs often contain large volumes of water, while gas reservoirs typically have smaller quantities. Environmental stewardship is now becoming a key priority in the industry, especially among major oil producers. Consequently, optimization and development of treatment technologies for produced water treatment play an important role in the energy industry.Implementation of stringent regulations related to minimization of harmful emissions is propelling the demand for produced water treatment. Increase in offshore oil and gas exploration activities in developed and developing countries has boosted the demand for produced water treatment. Therefore, governments of several countries are encouraging development and adoption of the latest technologies in the produced water treatment market.

North America is estimated to emerge as one of the prominent regions of the global produced water treatment market. Highly environment-conscious Europe is projected to lead the global produced water treatment market in the near future. The global produced water treatment market is anticipated to witness large number of collaborations between manufacturers and technology developers during the next few years.This report analyzes and forecasts the produced water treatment market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (Mn Bbls) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global produced water treatment market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for produced water treatment during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the produced water treatment market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global produced water treatment market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the produced water treatment market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein sources and end-uses are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.The study provides a decisive view of the global produced water treatment market by segmenting it in terms of technology, source, end-use, and region. Based on end-use, the produced water treatment market has been bifurcated into onshore and offshore. In terms of technology, the produced water treatment market has been classified into primary, secondary, and tertiary. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for produced water treatment in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the produced water treatment market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology, source, and end-use of the produced water treatment market. Market value and volume have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.