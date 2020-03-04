Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market- Key Players are Rockwell Automation, OMRON, Panasonic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) technology is not recent in the industry, and is still in usage at a great extent by manufacturing companies. Programmable Logic Controller smoothens the mechanical automation process in manufacturing units and construction buildings. Due to its dynamic development, sequential control, counters and timers, ease of programming, reliable controlling capabilities, and ease of hardware usage; Programmable Logic Controllers are also utilized in various control system areas.

Market Dynamics:

One of the major factors for growth in this market is the end-user. Most of the maintenance or automation technicians do not have appropriate know how of scripted languages and are comfortable with using Programmable Logic Controllers. Process Control PLC market is anticipated to witness constant growth over the estimated period. As the popularity and growing need of modified or customized Programmable Logic Controllers surge, the market will grow considerably. Modified Programmable Logic Controls provide solutions for process complexity, space limitation, and demanding industrial environment, along with stability, reliability, and interoperability.

Conversely, rising prices of Programmable Logic Controls (PLC), and lack of skilled personnel for advanced Programmable Logic Controllers; are the major restraints to the market growth during the forecast period.

Development of customized PLCs for application in various industries, represent significant opportunity for the PLC manufacturers.