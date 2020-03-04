Protective Coatings Market to Expand at 5.10% CAGR during 2017-2025

The fact that there is an existence of a significant number of enterprises, the protective coatings market is fragmented. According to Transparency Market Research, the report on protective coatings market will help to design unique development strategies and classify new growth prospects. This is done by offering a complete study of the market’s competitive landscape and providing data on the products delivered by various major players.

The major companies in the protective coatings market are Axalta Coating Systems, Wacker Chemie AG, The Sherwin-Williams Co., AkzoNobel NV, Arkema SA, and PPG Industries. These companies have adopted new product developments and capacity expansions as main approach for making their positions stronger in the market. The growth example for protective coating is that in December 2016, a multinational company that creates performance and paints coatings, AkzoNobel finalizes the takeover of an industrial coating business, BASF.

As stated by the TMR analyst, the protective coatings market was valued at US$12,463.7 mn in 2016. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of 5.10% and valuation is probable to reach US$19,374.50 mn by 2025. On the basis of end-user, the protective coating market is segmented into the building and construction, oil and gas, aerospace, automotive, industrial, and marine. Among these, building and construction category is leading the market in terms of volume from the past few years.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold maximum revenue share of the market in the forthcoming years, along with China leading the protective coating market. There is essential factor due to which the Chinese market is dominating the market. For example, it includes development of oil refinery plants from the global oil manufacturers, like CNCP and SINOPEC.