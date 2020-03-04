Radiodermatitis Market Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players, 2019
Global Radiodermatitis Market: Overview
Radiodermatitis, also known as radiation dermatitis, is a peculiar symptom caused as a result of radiation therapy pertaining to the treatment of cancerous as well as noncancerous conditions, and has significant negative impact on a patient’s physical functionalities and quality of life. It has been estimated that in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, the U.K, France, and Germany, nearly half of the patients who receive treatment for cancer was also subjected to radiation therapy during the illness, and about all of them experience some degree of skin reaction. As the cases of cancer escalates across the world, the demand in the global radiodermatitis is expected to increment at a considerable CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
This report, developed by a group of professional market research analysts, aspires to serve as a credible business tool for the stakeholders of this market. The report studies the prospects of various segments of the market, based on product, distribution channel, and geography, as well as profiles a number of leading players to understand the competitive landscape. Qualitative and quantitative assessment of all factors that may influence the demand for radiodermatitis has been provided in the report.
Global Radiodermatitis Market: Trends & Opportunities
According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), there were 14.1 million new cases of cancer across the world, and the figure is estimated to reach up to 21.7 million by the end of 2030. This substantial patient volume is the primary driver of the global radiodermatitis market. In addition to that, increasing focus on product innovation as well as advancements in the existing products are also expected to favor the market in the near future. Growing number of private and public healthcare organizations, who are constantly trying to promote the awareness regarding radiodermatitis treatment and management, and rising number of clinical studies to evaluate the efficiency of radiodermatitis treatment are some of the other factors favoring the global radiodermatitis market.
Companies mentioned in the research report
Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Healthcare, Acelity, Convatec, Inc., and Molnlycke Health Care are some of the key companies operating in this market.
Key Segments of the Global Radiodermatitis Market
Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Product
- Topical
- Oral Medication
- Dressings
Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy Store
- Online Store
Global Radiodermatitis Market, by Geography
- North America ( U.S., Canada, Rest of North America )
- Europe ( U.K., Germany, Rest of Europe )
- Asia Pacific ( Japan, China, Rest of Asia Pacific )
- Middle East & Africa ( The UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA )
- South America ( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of South America )
