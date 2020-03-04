Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies

Rail mounted gantry cranes are a type of crane that utilizes rail track for its movement in a yard. Rail mounted gantry cranes are mounted over wheels made of metal. Rail mounted gantry cranes, also known as rail gantry cranes, are utilized to move and load-unload large containers in dockyards and rail yards. They are capable of handling large and heavy containers up to a considerable height. Rail mounted gantry cranes are powered by electricity.

The global rail mounted gantry crane market is primarily driven by an increase in transportation of goods and products globally. Rise in population, increase in per capita income of individuals, and surge in production capabilities are fueling the demand for food and beverages, vehicles, daily goods, home appliances, electronic products, and several other products, which in turn leads to their transportation via sea routes across the globe and via rail roads at intra-country and intra-continent level. Rubber mounted gantry cranes are capable of handling lighter loads, as compared to those handled by rail mounted gantry cranes. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for rail mounted gantry cranes. Moreover, rail mounted gantry cranes offer several advantages, such as increase in productivity due to faster operation, ease off maneuverability, flexibility of construction, and ability to handle large sizes and loads of containers, which is driving the global rail mounted gantry crane market.

High cost of construction and constraints about movement, as it utilizes rail tracks for movement, are key restraints of global rail mounted gantry crane market is its.

The global rail mounted gantry carne market can be segmented based on load carrying capacity, type, components, autonomy, and region. Based on load carrying capacity, the global rail mounted gantry crane market can be classified into three segments. Medium and high capacity rail mounted gantry cranes are widely utilized at rail yards and sea yards, where they are utilized to load-unload and move large containers.

In terms of type, the global rail mounted gantry crane market can be bifurcated into cantilever type and non-cantilever type. Cantilever type rail mounted gantry cranes are utilized for the movement of heavy cargo, such as large volume of metals, coal, and piece cargos. Based on components, the global rail mounted gantry crane market can be segregated into eight segments. Main beams, lifting mechanism, and rigid and flexible supporting legs are key components of rail mounted gantry cranes.

In terms of autonomy, the global rail mounted gantry crane market can be split into manual and autonomous gantry cranes. The autonomous gantry cranes segment is expanding, which is primarily attributed to technological advancements, increase in disposable income, and lack of labor.

Based on region, the global rail mounted gantry crane market can be segmented into five regions. North America comprises countries that are prominent importers and exporters globally, and hence, rail mounted gantry cranes are highly popular across North America. Container transporting companies prefer rail mounted gantry cranes in order to enhance productivity and compensate for a lack of labor. North America is followed by Asia Pacific, where import and export activities of commodities and food & beverage is increasing at a significant pace. Moreover, large production and export of automobiles is fueling the demand for rail mounted gantry cranes across Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global rail mounted gantry crane market are Konecranes, Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, SANY GROUP, AIMIX GROUP CO.,LTD., Dongqui Group, Zhengzhou Ellsen Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd, SAFEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Henan Dafang Heavy Machine Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yingji Crane Co., Ltd, and Cargotec.

