Retail Digital Signage Market 2019 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2027

Retail digital signage is a new way for advertising product or brand by displaying content or images on the monitor, which are present on the sales floor of the retail outlet. The retail digital signage is a different way to attract customer by building the strong interactive display of content. It is also referred as digital communications, narrowcasting, electronic signage networks, and interactive signage.

Retail Digital Signage Market: Drivers and Restraints

Retail digital signage market is expected to increase with positive growth rate, owing to the adoption of the modern advertising technology by the marketers, to create brand awareness and to enhance customer experience towards the product by displaying its various utilities on the monitor. This is anticipated to propel the industry growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, retail outlets are deploying such technologies to improve customer engagement and to increase footfalls by attractive displays. Improved operational efficiency and decreasing printing cost are the additional benefits of the signage, which is anticipated to the spur the market growth during forthcoming years. On the other hand, high initial investment is the major challenge, which is restraining the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Global Retail Digital Signage Market: Market Segmentation

Global Retail Digital Signage Market can be divided into five segments, based on Product, Display Technology, Software Offering, Services, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product for Retail Digital Signage Market:

The major segments of Retail Digital Signage Market on the basis of the Product include:

Kiosks

Menu Boards

Billboards

Signboards

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Display Technology for Retail Digital Signage Market:

The major segments of Retail Digital Signage Market on the basis of the Display Technology include:

LCD

LED

Front Projector

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Software Offering for Retail Digital Signage Market:

The major segments of Retail Digital Signage Market on the basis of the Software Offering include:

Edge Server Software

Distribution & Scheduling Software

Content Management Software

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Services for Retail Digital Signage Market:

The major segments of Retail Digital Signage Market on the basis of the Services include:

Installation Services

Maintenance & Support Services

Other services

Segmentation on the basis of Region for Retail Digital Signage Market:

The major segments of Retail Digital Signage Market on the basis of Region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Global Retail Digital Signage Market: Regional Trend

North America is expected to dominate the retail digital signage market owing to the adoption of an effective and communicative mode of advertisement. Further to maintain the competitive edge, every company is focusing on innovative ideas of marketing, due to which the demand for digital signage is expected to spur in the respective region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is currently witnessing a drift towards organized sector, so to advertise the brand and its product, the demand for retail digital signage is anticipated to grow in the recent years.

Global Retail Digital Signage Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Retail Digital Signage market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Adflow Networks, BrightSign LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, KeyWest Technology Inc., LG Electronics Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Omnivex Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polk Audio, Scala, Inc., and Winmate Communication Inc.

