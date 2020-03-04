Seismic Survey Equipment Market: Analysis of New Technologies & Industry Risk Factors 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Seismic Survey Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The “Seismic Survey Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the seismic survey equipment market for the period 2016–2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the seismic survey equipment market growth over the forecast period.

It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Norway, Denmark, the U.K, India, China, Indonesia, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market forseismic survey equipment at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global seismic survey equipment market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on seismic survey equipment during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed ecosystem analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global seismic survey equipment market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global seismic survey equipment market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including component, technology, location, and industry. Based on component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on technology, the market has been divided into 2D, 3D, and 4D. In 2017, the 3D segment was the topmost revenue generating segment. On the basis of location, the market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. Furthermore, based on industry, the market is divided into oil & gas and others.

Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including CGG, Mitcham Industries, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, Wireless Seismic, Inc., BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, FairfieldNodal, and ION Geophysical Corporation among others. In September 2017, Wireless Seismic, Inc., announced the launch of RT3, a seismic recording system having the capability of ultra-high channel count of about more than 2,50,000 seismic channels and features next-generation radio technology of WSI. The benefits associated with RT3 include acquisition of much denser seismic surveys, elimination of laborious work required by blind nodal systems, and easy management of recording channels in real time.

