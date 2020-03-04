Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Research Report by Type (General Purpose, Flame Resistance, Corrosion Resistance, Electronic Insulators, Others), Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Others), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Rising interest for lightweight materials for the creation of parts is relied upon to support the market demand in the coming years. This is additionally substantiated by the interest for passenger and commercial vehicles which are wrapped by stringent emission directions. Moreover, developing electric vehicle deals can decidedly affect the market. The extending construction industry is relied upon to prompt interest for SMC in the prospective years inferable from high use of glass grids and carbon fiber in present day ventures. Utilization of economical materials is anticipated to look good for the SMC market over the time frame. The global sheet molding compound (SMC) market is estimated to exhibit a growth rate of 4.79% CAGR, on the basis of its value, during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is currently divided on the basis of its type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into flame resistance, general purpose, corrosion resistance, electronic insulators, among others. On the basis of its application, the global sheet molding compound (SMC) market is bifurcated into automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, among others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Continental Structural Plastics Inc. (U.S.), Zoltek Corporation (U.S.), DIC Corporation (Japan), IDI Composites International (U.S.), Menzolit (Germany), Polynt (Italy), Changzhou Tianma Group Co., Ltd. (China), Core Molding Technologies (U.S.), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Devi Polymers Private Limited (India), Zhejiang Sida New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Molymer SSP Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Demand for Lightweight, Fuel-Efficient, and Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Increasing Consumption in Modern Construction Projects

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High cost of SMC

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing demand for automobiles in emerging economies

5.5 Challenges

5.5.1 Problems Pertaining to the Recyclability of SMC

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 SMC Producers

6.1.3 Distributors

6.1.4 End-Use Industries

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Sheet Molding Compound Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flame Resistance

7.3 Electronic Insulators

7.4 Corrosion Resistance

7.5 General Purpose

7.6 Others

8 Global Sheet Molding Compound Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Electrical & Electronics

8.4 Building & Construction

8.5 Others

9 Global Sheet Molding Compound Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Indonesia

9.4.6 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 The Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 GCC

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Recent Developments

10.3 Global Market Strategy Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IDI Composites International

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offered

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategies

11.2 Menzolit

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offered

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

Continue…

