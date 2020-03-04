Shin Guards Market Growth Prospects, Demand And Forecast 2018-2026

The importance of sports has increased in modern life. It keeps people/sports persons mentally and physically fit. Sports was initially played in military training, where there used to be competitions to determine physical fitness. After many developments, protective sports equipment was introduced in the field of sports. Shin guards is a type of protective sports equipment that helps in protecting a player from injury. Cricket was the first sport in which shin guards were used as a strategic device by batsmen. Batsmen who wore shin guards were able to block the ball from hitting the stumps. Shin guards were introduced to the game of football in 1874 by Sam Weller Widdowson. After the application of shin guards in football, they quickly spread to other sports such as baseball, ice hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, and mountain bike trials. They are now considered necessary for most sports.

Shin Guards Market – Drivers and Restraints

Rise in awareness about protection in sports, availability of advanced products, and high disposable income are factors driving the global shin guards market. People are now becoming aware about sports and its importance in our lives. Various sports associations have made the use of shin guards compulsory in order to protect players from any injury. Increase in the number of sports tournaments and leagues has boosted the demand for shin guards. Governments of several countries have invested to improve sports infrastructure in order to increase participation in sports. Governments have also made it mandatory to include sports in the school curriculum.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51591

Manufacturers are introducing innovations in shin guards in order to make them more attractive and light weight. Light weight shin guards not only provide support, but also help in performance. Manufacturers have designed two types of shin guards: slip-in shin guards and ankle shin guards. Ankle shin guards helps to protect the legs along with ankles. These shin guards are equipped with straps that can be wrapped around the leg and are preferred by young and intermediate players. Slip-in shin guards are just placed by the sleeve or held by the socks. These shin guards provide more mobility to and are preferred by advanced players. Shin guards are made using various raw materials such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, polyurethane, foam rubber, etc.. These are low-density materials that are comfortable and do not put any pressure on the leg. Low-density shin guards do not hinder players’ performance.

However, shin guards also have some disadvantages, which are likely to restrain the growth of the shin guards market. Dermatitis and inflammation of the skin can be caused by the use of shin guards. Players can develop irritant contact dermatitis, which is caused by sweating and friction. Shin guards require proper cleaning, without which they can cause rashes or skin infections.

Shin Guards Market – Segmentation

The global shin guards market can be segmented based on raw material, product, gender, and distribution channel. Based on raw material, the shin guards market can be classified into carbon fiber, fiberglass, polyurethane, foam rubber, and others. In terms of product, the shin guards market can be bifurcated into ankle shin guards and slip- in shin guards. Based on gender, the shin guards market can be divided into male and female. In terms of distribution channel, the shin guards market can be classified into online channel and offline channel. The offline channel segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets, supermarkets and specialty stores, mono-brand stores, and convenience stores. The online channels segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the availability of a wide variety of shin guards online.

Shin Guards Market – Key Players

Top manufacturers operating in the shin guards market are Nike Inc., Adidas AG., Under Armour, Inc., Ultimate Sports Group Plc, Franklin Sports Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc, BAUER Hockey LLC, Vizari Sport LLC, RDC Inc., and Combat Sports International.

Request For Discount On This Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=51591