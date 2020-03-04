Sophora Flavescens Extract Market Trends and Segments 2017-2025

Sophora flavescens extract is also known as Ku Shen extract which is widely used in Chinese medicine as an herbal supplement. Traditionally the Sophora flavescens extract is used to promote hair growth and anti-inflammatory medicine. The recent research studies have found the Sophora flavescens extract to act against cancer and symptoms of chemotherapy. The Sophora extract market is expected to get driven by its benefits in oncological treatment and hair treatment sectors. The Sophora flavescens extract market is anticipated to dominate in Asia-Pacific due to massive consumption and production of it as herbal medicine.

The Sophora flavescens extract market can be segmented by form, end-user, and distribution channel.

By form, the Sophora flavescens extract market can be segmented into powder, liquid, and capsule. The powder is anticipated to dominate the market due to high volume consumption in end-use industries.

By end-user, the Sophora flavescens extract market can be segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and personal care, and dietary supplement. Supplement segment is anticipated to have a larger value share over Sophora flavescens extract market.

The Sophora flavescens extract market can be segmented into distribution channels direct and indirect. The indirect channels segment can be further segmented into modern trade format, specialty stores, drug store, e-commerce and other retail formats. The drug store format and specialty are expected to have a larger share regarding volume as targeted consumers are easy to achieve under such formats.

North America is anticipated to stay lucrative market for the Sophora Flavescens extract as a large consumer base is already present for both fortified food and herbal supplementary in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to follow after North America due to Sophora flavescens being a traditional medicine over a large part of the region. The increase in supplement market over the globe is expected to keep a healthy demand for Sophora flavescens extract over the forecast period.

Use of traditional medicine in the regions of Asia-Pacific is anticipated to keep a high demand for the Sophora Flavescens market. Rise in the herbal supplement, and fortified food consumption over the globe is expected to boost the Sophora flavescens extract market. Also, demand for alternative medicine and natural product to cure chronic diseases is increasing in regions like North America and Europe which is expected to boost the global Sophora flavescens extract market over the forecast period.

The global player for the Sophora flavescens extract market are Herbs Direct, LLC., Xi’an FineSky Technological Co. Ltd. Nature’s Health LLC., Hawaii Pharma LLC., Strictly Medicinal, Magic Garden, Yin Yang House Group, Emerson Ecologics, LLC., and Chinese Herbs.