Submarine Power Cable Market Growing Number of Offshore Wind Generation Capacity Additions | 2027

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes the submarine power cable market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis for the period from 2017 to 2027, where 2018 is considered the base year and 2019–2027 is the forecast period. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers comprehensive and accurate analysis. The report analyzes all major trends likely to influence the global submarine power cable market from 2019 to 2027. It also analyzes driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities for the market. The study provides a perspective on the global submarine power cable market, in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilometers), across five regions: Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which is focused on providing a widespread view of the global submarine power cable market. The value chain analysis section includes a list of active market participants, marketing channel analysis, and market positioning. The report also includes submarine power cable production analysis and forecast, which includes the production volume information for every region. Porter’s Five Forces analysis has also been provided in the report to help understand the competition scenario of the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. The report also includes attractiveness analysis of the market in every region in order to help understand the competition scenario in the submarine power cable market.

The overview section of the report analyzes market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraints, and the current and future opportunities for the submarine power cable market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report offers analysis of business strategies adopted by key players operating in the global submarine power cable market. The introduction chapter provides a snapshot of different trends in the global submarine power cable market. In terms of type, the global submarine power cable market has been segmented into single-core cable and multi-core cable. Based on application, the market has been divided into offshore wind power generation, inter-country and island connection, and offshore oil rigs. The report provides region-wise segmentation of the global submarine power cable market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report also highlights the competition scenario in the global submarine power cable market, ranking all major market players according to their geographical presence and key developments. Insights for the global market is a result of extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.