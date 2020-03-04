Subsea Boosting Systems Market Increasing Need to Extract Oil and Gas from Mature Reservoirs to Boost Sales By 2023

This research study analyzes the market for subsea boosting systems in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The subsea boosting systems market has been segmented on the basis of water depth, application, and geography. The geographical segmentation includes regions which are further divided into twelve countries – major players in the global subsea boosting systems market. The report features a detailed regional segmentation with market growth forecasts for the 2015-2023 period. For the research, 2014 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2015 to 2023. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2015 to 2023. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the subsea boosting systems business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global subsea boosting systems market.

These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global subsea boosting systems market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the structure and profitability of the global subsea boosting systems market. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the subsea boosting systems business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. The most prominent drivers include growing deep water exploration and production (E&P) activities and rising investments to enhance recovery of oil and gas from maturing subsea wells.

Subsea oil and gas proven reserves by various regions were also considered for market analysis. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the subsea boosting systems market on the basis of application. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.The subsea boosting systems market was segmented on the basis of water depth (shallow water and deep water), application (oil and gas), and geography. The subsea boosting systems market has been segmented into six regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South & Central America, Africa, and the Middle East.

egional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the subsea boosting systems market. Key players in the subsea boosting systems market include FMC Technologies, Inc., OneSubsea, GE Oil & Gas, Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Incorporated, ITT Bornemann GmbH, and Sulzer Ltd. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.