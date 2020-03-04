Surgical Drapes Market Expected To Grow At US$ 3.8 Billion In Revenue By 2025 Published By Leading Research Firm

Global Surgical drapes Market: Overview

Surgical drapes are used to drape a surgical patient to eliminate the risk of surgical site contamination by separating the surgical site from the remaining part of the patient’s body, as well as from non-sterile areas of the surgical table. Surgical drapes provide protection from various source of contamination growing or originating from within an organism such as skin flora, which is one of the leading causes of surgical site infection.

Surgical drapes are available in different shapes, ranges, and sizes. Surgical drapes are used for several applications from securing the patient body to covering utilities. Operations and medical examination needs isolation of the surgical site from the remaining patient body parts to prevent them from getting affected. Demand for surgical drapes is increasing due to rising patient pool, growing awareness about spread of infection, rising hygiene awareness, and technological innovation. Increasing prevalence of diseases is driving demand for more technologically efficient products. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), one in 20 patients get affected by hospital acquired infection. Out of 4.1 million patients in the European Union, approximately 37,000 deaths occur due to such infections.

Global Surgical drapes Market: Key Segments

The global surgical drapes market is segmented by types, usability, material and end-user segments and geography. By types, the global surgical drapes market is segmented into incise, sheets, laparoscopy, lithotomy, laparotomy, leggings, and others. According to usability the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. In terms of material, market is classified into woven and nonwoven. By end users the market is segmented into specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes and others. In terms of geography the global surgical drapes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Surgical drapes Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the surgical drapes market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases.

The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each by types, usability, material, end-user segments and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product was calculated by considering number of products used in the procedures and their market demand as per their use, prevalence rate of disease, number of product launched, annual revenue generated by products of each sub segment, trends in industry, end user trend, and adoption rate across all the geographies.

Global Surgical drapes Market: Scope of Study

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on types, usability, material, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the surgical drapes market in the current and future scenario.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the surgical drapes market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the surgical drapes market are 3M Health Care, Cardinal Health, Medica Europe BV, Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö and STERIS plc.

