Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023

Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report by Type (Polyester, Nylon, Polyolefin, and Others), Application (Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, and Others), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW)-Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The synthetic fiber industry is one of the most worthwhile industry. As the worldwide supply of natural fibers stays constrained, the shortage is satisfied by synthetic fibers. The synthetic fibers and its sale have grabbed steam as of late additionally because of their growing application. While common fiber manufacturing depends on assets acquired from living beings, synthetic fiber is delivered simply by compound amalgamation. Clothing is one of the most vital parts of the synthetic fibers industry and huge percentage of such fibers are utilized by the clothing industry which is one of the major reasons for the growth of the global synthetic fibers market. The synthetic fibers are even used in the making of various home furnishing and upholstery products because of which the demand for such fibers is higher in different global regions. The global synthetic fibers market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 7.25% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global synthetic fibers market is classified on the basis of its type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented as nylon, acrylic, polyester, polyolefin and others. On the basis of its application, the market is divided into home furnishing, clothing, filtration, automotive and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global synthetic fibers market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Toyobo Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, DowDuPont, Bombay Dyeing Inc., Lenzing AG, Teijin Limited, Toray Chemical Korea, Inc., China Petrochemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Indorama Corporation, among others are some of the major players in the global synthetic fibers market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Key Takeaways

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Increasing Consumer Interest in Home Furnishings

5.2.3 Rising Demand for Automotive Interior Materials

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.3.2 Volatility in the Prices and Availability of Raw Materials

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Emergence of Greener Synthetic Fibers

5.5 Challenge

5.5.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Synthetic Fiber Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Synthetic Fiber Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyester

7.3 Nylon

7.4 Polyolefin

7.5 Acrylic

7.6 Others

8 Global Synthetic Fiber Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clothing

8.3 Home Furnishing

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Filtration

8.6 Others

9 Global Synthetic Fiber Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Belgium

9.3.8 The Netherlands

9.3.9 Poland

9.3.10 Rest of Europe

Continue…

