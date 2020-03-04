Transparent Display Market Listing Product Drawbacks 2028

A transparent display is an electronically advanced display that allows the user to watch the content on the glass screen while still being able to see through it. The transparent display screen is an amalgamation of touchscreen TV/computer and window. This advanced display can perform many functions familiar to tablet users, and offers various advantages. The transparent display screens come with ultra-thin design, which is lighter and more flexible than standard screens.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5088

With extraordinary design and performance, transparent displays, including augmented transparent displays, organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), are rapidly pushing conventional flat panel displays out of consumer’s favor. The technology has gained considerable momentum in the past few years. Furthermore, as transparent display screens consume lesser power, they are witnessing growing adoption on account of growing preference for energy-efficiency materials. These factors pushed the global transparent display market over US$ 410 Mn in 2018.

Transparent Display Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players in transparent display market are Panasonic, Samsung Display, Universal Display Corporation, Planar Systems, Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology co., Ltd., Pilot Screentime GmbH, LG Electronics, Kent Optronics, Inc., Pro Display, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Evoluce GmbH, Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen HOXLED Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Crystal Display System. Notable developments in the competitive landscape of transparent display market include,

Samsung Electronics, a South Korean multinational conglomerate, is planning to introduce a TV with a transparent display panel. This upcoming TV is gaining significant traction as a novel innovation that will follow Samsung Electronics’ ‘The Frame TV’ and ‘The Wall’ LED.

Tianma Micro-electronics Co. has showcased new display technologies at Embedded World in Germany. Tianma Micro-electronics Co. demonstrated a novel OLED prototype, which is a 10.3″ 91 PPI transparent AMOLED panel featuring up to 50% transparency and high brightness.

Sony Corporation, a Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation, has filed a patent that showcases a smartphone with two displays. The smartphone has the ability to set the display to translucent, opaque, transparent, and translucent.

LG Electronics, a South Korean multinational electronics company, has launched a highly flexible new Transparent Color LED film display, which can be fixed on nearly any surface or place, such as glass and windows, while turning them into an interesting digital display.

Transparent Display Market Dynamics

OLED Display Technology Bringing Significant Traction to Transparent Display Market

The adoption of OLED display technology is growing at a fast pace owing to its manifold advantages over LCD display technology. Manufacturers of hand-held devices, including mobile phones, digital cameras, and camcorders are equipping their products with OLED displays on account of evolving consumer preference.

The rich-features of OLED display, such as a simple-cum-elegant structure, flexible form factors, color depth, and high contrast ratio have accelerated the demand for OLED display technology in recent years. OLED transparent displays are penetrating the display ecosystem at a high rate due to the growing traction for these transparent displays from head-mounted display (HMD) vendors.

Transparent Display Opens Window of Opportunity for Video Marketing

The world is predominately driven by marketing, and the novel transparent display technology has the potential to pave way for experiential marketing that retailers seek. The see-through display technology can enable innovative video marketing that brands can incorporate in their communications strategy.

The adoption of transparent displays is also likely to gain traction in the retail sector. Transparent display or wavelength-selective scattering film can be used for advertisement on store fronts, transport, and buildings. Although currently the technology is at a nascent stage, opportunities abound for transparent display manufacturing companies.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5088

Adoption of Transparent Display Technology in Automobile Sector on the Rise

Visual enhancement systems can facilitate a seamless driving experience during night or unfavorable conditions, such as reduced visibility. The growing adoption of HMDs and HUDs (Head-Up Display) systems is necessitating the adoption of quality display systems. Transparent displays, with their low energy consumption and advanced features, are a feasible option for HMD and HUD manufacturers. Additionally, growing demand for AR HMDs in various industrial applications for training, inspection, maintenance, and others is another leading growth propeller for transparent display market.

Transparent Display Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the transparent display market is segmented into,

LED

LCD

Based on its application, the transparent display market is segmented into,