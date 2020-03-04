Unconventional Gas Market Application – Industrial, Power Generation, Residential, Commercial, Transportation | 2026

Currently, the world is facing challenges of shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of the environment. Unconventional energy resources are being used increasingly to overcome these issues. Unconventional gas refers to natural gas that requires advanced production methods. These gas resources are found in unusual geological locations and therefore require special extraction technologies. Unconventional sources of gas have gained much attention of late due to their significant contribution to gas production in the U.S. There are three major types of unconventional gas: shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane. Global production of unconventional gas rose by 5.3% to 817 bcm in 2016 compared to that in 2015. North America accounted for more than 85% share of the total global production in 2016.

China is one of the leading shale gas producers in the world along with the U.S. and Canada. In 2016, shale gas production in the country rose by 76.3% to reach a new record of 7.9 bcm. In China, several state departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, have proposed to promote natural gas exploration in order to make natural gas a major resource in the country’s modern system of clean energy. According to the Chinese Ministry of Land and Resources (MLR), CNY 8.79 Bn (US$ 1.3 Bn) was spent on exploration of shale gas in the country in 2016.Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, and Nigeria are concerned about the rapid development of unconventional gas, primarily shale gas. Traditionally, the economies of these countries have been reliant upon the high prices of oil, which is exported to various countries across the world. However, substitution of oil with gas in various sectors, such as transportation, is likely to hamper the GDP of the oil-producing countries. The U.S. and Germany have already started substituting oil with gas.

This report analyzes and forecasts the unconventional gas market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million cubic meters) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global unconventional gas market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for unconventional gas during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the unconventional gas market at the global and regional levels.The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global unconventional gas market.

Porter’s Five Forces model for the unconventional gas market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.