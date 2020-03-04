Urinary Catheters Market: Analysis of New Technologies & Industry Risk Factors 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Urinary Catheters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Urinary catheters find applications among patients suffering from various urinary disorders such as urinary incontinence and urinary retention, and among patients who have undergone genital or prostrate surgery or suffering from disorders such as multiple sclerosis and neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

Urinary catheters have been primarily classified into three major segments: intermittent, indwelling and male external urinary catheters. Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and other urinary disorders, aging population, demand for minimally invasive procedures and various other factors would contribute to the growth of the market. The report consists of an executive summary that provides information about the products, its segments along with a market snapshot and comparative analysis by geography, in terms of revenue %, for 2016.

Global Urinary Catheters Market: Scope of Study

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the Urinary catheters market, along with porter’s analysis, value chain analysis, of the global market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue analysis for all the above mentioned segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2017-2025, considering 2016 as the base year, and 2015 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2017-2025. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features etc.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the urinary catheters market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of urinary catheters. Executive summary section is included snapshot on stakeholders in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market players and Market share analysis is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the urinary catheters market. Furthermore, the report includes market attractiveness analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2016.

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of key opinion leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.



Global Urinary Catheters Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the urinary catheters market has been segmented into intermittent catheters, Foley Catheters, and male external catheters. Intermittent catheter is growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025 due to it several advantages and application. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The report also comprises list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the urinary catheters market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, TE Connectivity Corporation (AdvancedCath), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Coloplast, Cook Medical, Medtronic Plc, Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Incorporated, ConvaTec, Inc., CURE MEDICAL, LLC.

