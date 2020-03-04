Veterinary Physiotherapy Instruments and Equipment Market Expected To Show Steady Growth By 2026

Veterinary physiotherapy involves assessment and treatment of musculoskeletal and neurological conditions in animals. Physical therapy is used to increase the function and mobility of joints and muscles in animals. Physiotherapy techniques can help animals with faster recovery from surgery, injury, degenerative diseases, age-related diseases, and obesity. Physiotherapy improves quality of life while reducing pain. Although most of the physiotherapy techniques are focused on canines, they can also be successfully used on cats, birds, rabbits, horses, rodents, and other such small animals. Physiotherapy exercises for animals are similar with those meant for humans. However, there are certain differences that can lead to serious manifestations. Thus, separate clinical practice with instruments and equipment dedicated to animals is recommended by physiotherapists. This is anticipated to increase the demand for veterinary instruments and equipment in the near future.

Rise in the number of veterinary surgeries, availability of trained veterinary physiotherapists, and increase in per capita disposable income are the major factors expected to boost the growth of the global veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about available physiotherapy techniques and skilled veterinary physiotherapists in developing regions of the world are anticipated to restrain the market growth in the near future.

The global veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market can be segmented based on product type, type of animal, modality, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into veterinary magnetic therapy unit, veterinary hydrotherapy pool, veterinary electro-stimulator, veterinary heat therapy unit, veterinary tecar therapy unit, veterinary photostimulation laser, veterinary pressure therapy unit, veterinary ultrasound stimulator, and veterinary cryotherapy unit. Based on type of animal, the veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market can be classified into large animals and small animals. In terms of modality, the market can be categorized into tabletop models, wearable models, hand-held models, transportable models, and others. Based on end-user, the veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market can be segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary physiotherapy clinics, animal rehabilitation centers, and others.

Based on geography, the global veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market owing to high adoption of physiotherapy techniques in the region since the last fifteen years. In Europe, equine and canine physiotherapy has been widely recommended. However, in the U.S., there is comparatively lower adoption of the veterinary physiotherapy techniques and is in the introduction phase. The veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market in the U.S is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Developing regions of the world such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa offer potential growth opportunities to the veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market owing to increasing trend of keeping pets and rising awareness about veterinary physiotherapy in these regions.

Key players operating in the global veterinary physiotherapy instruments and equipment market include Bioseb – In Vivo Research Instruments, Capenergy Medical, S.L., Chattanooga, Riptide Pools Ltd, ECB EQUINE, LiteCure, LLC, MAZET SANTE, Respond Systems, and Vygon.

