Video Conferencing Market : Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2019 – 2025

This report on the global video conferencing market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global video conferencing market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in the driving the global video conferencing market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Global Video Conferencing Market: Scope of Study

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2017 – 2025 (%), segment revenue contribution, 2017 – 2025 (%), and segment compounded growth matrix (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the video conferencing market based on their 2016 revenues and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of video conferencing market.

Global Video Conferencing Market: Market Segmentation

The video conferencing market has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user type and by region. Based on deployment type, the market has been further classified into on-premise, managed, cloud-based. By end-user type, the video conferencing market is classified into corporate enterprise, healthcare, government and defense, education and others. Geographically, the report classifies the global video conferencing market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Japan, China, India, South Korea, GCC countries, South Africa and Brazil.

The report also includes key industrial developments in video conferencing market. Porter Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of supplier, bargaining power of buyer, threat from new entrant, threat from substitute and threat from competition in video conferencing market is also included in the report. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the video conferencing market is also covered in the report.

Global Video Conferencing Market: Competitive Landscape

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The global players profiled in the global video conferencing market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., West Unified Communications Services, ZTE Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., Microsoft Corporation, Arkadin International SAS, Logitech International S.A., Orange Business Services, JOYCE CR, S.R.O. have also been added in the report

