Volumetric Display Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

The global volumetric display market is expected to reach USD 747 million at a CAGR of over 34% by the end of the forecast period to 2018-2023. Global Volumetric Display Market Research Report, By Display Type (Multi-Planar Volumetric), Components (Lens, Memory), Applications (Marketing, Data Visualization), End-Users (Education, Healthcare, Aerospace) by Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The global volumetric display market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the volumetric display market. The 3D screen with virtual representation of an object boosting the volumetric display market growth to the large extent. These 3D display removes the requirement special glasses for 3-D viewing objects. The requirement of large bandwidth which can makes use in the production of complex products are hampers the volumetric display market growth as it increases the cost of the end products.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5042

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to proliferation the use of volumetric display in medical and consumer electronics which is driving the volumetric display market growth. The reduced operating costs and improved product flexibility in these applications. The prominent companies such 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), LEIA Inc. (U.S.), are providing volumetric display solutions in the market. These major players are investing in manufacturing of volumetric display and providing solution across the world.

Global Volumetric display Market Key Player:

The prominent players in the global Volumetric Display Market 3DIcon Corporation (U.S.), LightSpace Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Voxon (U.S.), Holografika Kft. (Hungary), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.K.), Burton Inc. (Japan), LEIA Inc. (U.S.), Seekway Technologies (China), Alioscopy (France), Actuality Systems, Inc.(U.S), Soscho GmbH (Germany), Burton Inc. (Japan) among others.

Global Volumetric display Market Segmentation:

The global volumetric display market is segmented into display type, components, technology, application, end-users, and region. The display type is segmented into multi-planar volumetric, static volume display, swept volume display, oscillating, rotating and others. The components is segmented into lens, memory, screen and others. The technology are segmented into swept volume display, static volume display and others. The applications segment is sub-segmented into design and prototyping, production and management, marketing, data visualization, training and others. The end-users segment is sub-segmented into education, military & defence, healthcare, aerospace, automotive industry, gaming and entertainment and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/volumetric-display-market-5042

Market Research Analysis:

The global volumetric display market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global volumetric display market. The volumetric display market is witnessing a high growth as these region due to various applications such as design and prototyping, production and management, marketing, data visualization. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the volumetric display market during the forecast period. It is due to the huge demand of volumetric display from various verticals such as education, military & defence, healthcare, aerospace, and others. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience:

Volumetric display companies

Volumetric display providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

Get More PR Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/volumetric-display-industry

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]