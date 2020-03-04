Water Purifier Market 2019 Future Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast

Global Water Purifier Market: Overview

This report on the global water purifier market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the water purifier market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Increment in discretionary cashflow in developing countries supports the development of the water purifier advertise. Increment in salary level floods the acquiring intensity of clients, which thus results in improved way of life. Also, the interest for water purging frameworks in creating nations is energized by increment in accessibility of safe water by regions and upsurge in the quantity of water reusing medicines. A portion of the rising countries, for example, Brazil and China, have seen an expansion in discretionary cashflow, attributable to aptitude improvement of the populace and ascend in work in administration focused ventures.

Drinking clean water is important for both health and well-being. Contaminated water carries harmful bacteria and viruses that can cause water borne diseases in humans. Governments around the world are focusing on providing safe and clean drinking water to citizens. However, in many countries, the quality of drinking water provided by the government is compromised and citizens need to rely on additional filtration techniques.

Continuous industrial expansion and concentrated efforts by civic authorities to expand the availability of safe water in households, particularly in rural areas, significantly boosts the global water purifier market growth. In developed markets, advancements in water purification technologies are strong due to initiatives taken for improving drinking water quality, reduction of wastewater release, and increase in the water treatment and recycling rate. Asia Pacific dominates the overall demand for water purifiers globally, owing to surging demand from both rural and urban population and rising awareness about consuming safe drinking water.

Global Water Purifier Market: Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global water purifier market on the basis of technology, accessories, and end-users. The water purifier market based on technology includes gravity purifiers, RO purifiers, UV purifiers, sediment filters, water softener, ceramic filter, and distillation among others. The water purifier end-user segment comprises industrial, commercial, and household segments. On the basis of accessories, the market is divided into pitcher filter, under sink filter, shower filter, faucet mount, water dispenser, replacement filters, countertops, whole house filters and others.

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global water purifier market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global water purifier market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions along with the respective countries.

Global Water Purifier Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing water purifiers. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the water purifier market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global water purifier market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange, Kaz USA, Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc, Philip Electronics, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V. and Whirlpool Corporation.

