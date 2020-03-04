Wave and Tidal Energy Market Key Players – Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., Pelamis Wave Power Ltd., Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd.

The global wave and tidal energy market is expected to rise at a significant pace during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising urge to replace non-renewable source of energies such as gas, oil and coal with the renewable source of energies.Ocean energy is an untapped opportunity present in nature. Ocean energy, in case utilized to its full potential then it can solve a majority of energy crisis prevailing across the globe. Ocean energy represents a sustainable source of energy. The energy stored in ocean can be converted into wave and tidal energy with the help of advanced technology. The only challenge which is hampering the growth of the global wave and tidal energy market is unavailability of efficient storage containers that store enormous energy and supply them from people to people, for example liquid petroleum gas

As the demand of wave and tidal energy is increasing among consumers, players in the market are focusing to increase number of power plants. This can be attributed by the fact that a tidal power plant in established in South Korea in August 2011. This plant has a capacity to generate 254 MW of energy using 10 turbines. Until then, the country was highly relying on natural resource as their main source of energy.In south wales, a turbine project is installed in Ramsey Sound in 2014. This is expected to boost the growth of the tidal energy market in the coming years.In Netherlands, a combination of 5 tidal stream turbines plant is placed in the Oosterscheldekering in year 2015. This plant has capacity to store 1.2 MW of energy.The increasing installation of tidal power plant across the globe clearly depicts the enormous potential present in the industry. The increasing adoption of wave and tidal energy powe plant is expected to shape the future of the market in the coming years.

The global wave and tidal energy market is expected to rise on the back of increasing demand for clean energy resource across the globe. Apart from this, increasing investment from public and private sectors for the development of wave and tidal energy as a sustainable energy solution is expected to agar well with the growth of the wave and tidal energy market. The key manufacturers in the wave and tidal energy market are involve in development of advanced designs for the storage of energy is expected to drive the global wave and tidal energy market in the coming years.However, inefficiency of the power plants to store energy produce by ocean is expected to hamper growth of the wave and tidal energy market.

Nevertheless, development of several testing sites to increase the potential of tidal and wave power plant is a strong factor anticipated to boost the global market over the forecast period.