What’s shaping the Chub Packaging Market in terms of volume and value during the study period?

Chub packaging which is a form of packaging which dates back to the 1940s, is extremely popular for ground turkey, sausage, ground beef, salami, chorizo, pet food, and taco meat. This form of packaging is still popular on account of its convenience, cost effectiveness, and long shelf life. Also, chub packaging is considerably light in weight as compared to other forms of packaging such as tray based packaging, driving their usage. Chub packaging is anticipated to continue to be in demand on account of the reduced packaging material required as well as the subsequent low transportation costs.

Chub Packaging Market: Drivers and Trends

The global chub packaging market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period riding on the back of the growing concerns regarding food safety as well as the burgeoning growth of the global food product industry. Of late, packaging has become a vital part in the food product sector as consumers are increasingly inclined towards purchasing products with attractive and convenient packaging. Comprising of multi-layer transparent, printed, or white films, engineered to deliver long shelf-life and high-performance storage of ground meat chub packaging is ideal for meat products.

Another functionality of chub packaging which boosts it’s uptake is the ability to maintain equilibrium between the atmospheric temperature outside and the temperature of the product packed inside. As chub packaging are impenetrable to oxygen, products present inside the packaging benefits from long, extended life.

On the basis of application, the global chub packaging market is segmented into pet food, cookie and bread dough, ground meat, and processed cheese, of which the ground meat is the clear dominant application area for this packaging. By material, this market is segmented into Multilayer nylon, Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene terephthalate, and high barrier polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC).

Chub Packaging Market: Geographical Analysis

The global chub packaging market is influenced positively by the growth and progress of the food packaging industry as well as the considerable changes that have occurred in the lifestyle of the people in developing nations. Also benefiting the market is the trend of increased consumption of meat products such as salami, pork, and beef in the region of North America where in chub packaging comes into use. It is therefore unsurprising that North America is the leading regional market for chub packaging, driven not only by the high consumption of meat products but also due to the technological developments in chub packaging.

Companies Mentioned:

The report profiles key players within the global chub packaging market. The names of a few prominent players are as follows: Cargill, Incorporated, Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, R.A Jones Group Ltd, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Coveris Holdings SA, Kendall Packaging Corporation., Henry & Sons and Qingdao Haide Packaging Co., Ltd.