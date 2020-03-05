A New Marketplace for Flexible Packaging Market | How Are Brands Facing This Sustainable Challenge

The emergence of bio-based and biodegradable films is the primary factor fuelling the growth of the global flexible packaging market. The use of these products is expected to offer sustainable solutions owing to the reduced dependency on fossil fuels. Moreover, government support toward the use of environment-friendly products is projected to supplement the growth of the global flexible packaging market in the coming years.

The demand for flexible packaging has been rising at a rapid rate within the last couple of years because of its uses in different areas, whether food packaging or pharmaceutical products, or other consumer goods. Adding to that, the continuous advancement in the packaging industry in terms of materials is also seen to be accelerating the overall market for flexible packaging in coming years. Therefore the multiple use of flexible packaging in various other industries is boosting the future market revenue.

However, the use of multiple layers in different types of materials for flexible packaging makes it difficult to recycle. This, in turn turns as an environmental concern, and may further hamper market growth in future. Another fact that plastic can easily be recycled rather than its metal counterpart is also seen to be obstructing market growth for flexible packaging. Most importantly, the environmental norms and government restrictions regarding use of non-biodegradable products may affect the global flexible packaging market in negative light.

For More Enquiry, Request PDF Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9839

The global flexible packaging market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$358.7 bn towards the end of the forecast period that is set from 2017 to 2024. The CAGR is estimated to be 5.2%. The market figures depict a notable rise in value progressing from a valuation of US$238.5 bn as per the 2016 records.

Food and Beverage Sector to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market

The global flexible packaging market is categorized on the basis of product type, material type, and application. With regard to material type, the global flexible packaging market is segmented into Cellulosic, Aluminum, Paper, and Polymer. Further classification of polymer includes Poly Styrene, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET), Cast Polypropylene (CPP), Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Polypropylene (PP), and Polyethylene (PE). Sub-segmentation of Polyethylene (PE) includes LLDPE, HDPE, and LDPE.