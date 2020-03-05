Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market – Rise in Patient Population and Expedited Drug Discovery Process to Drive Market

Gliomas account for more than 70% of all primary brain tumors. Glioblastoma is the most common (65%) and most malignant type of glioma. The global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market is characterized by an unmet medical need of improving survival rates. The market is witnessing rapid increase in novel pipeline drug candidates from major as well as emerging market players, supported by government policies to speed up the process of orphan drug approval. Hence, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is among the most difficult of tumors to treat, and despite all efforts, median overall survival remains at approximately 12 months. Malignant gliomas are included in the category of rare diseases, and the orphan drug status is granted for the drug candidates in the pipeline. The designation for orphan drug allows manufacturers to qualify for various incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical trials along with seven years of market exclusivity upon regulatory approval. Moreover, expedited drug discovery process due to advent of high throughput technology and TCGA, and increase in discretionary funding for cancer research have led to the rise in clinical trials against malignant gliomas. However, significant attrition rate in clinical trials and staggeringly high prices of new-generation cancer drugs are the major factors likely to restrain the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017, accounting for over 37% share in terms of revenue. Europe was another major market for adult malignant glioma therapeutics in 2017. Technological advancement is a major driver of the market in North America and Europe. However, growth of the market in the near future is likely to depend on the combined prospects in technology and opportunity in the developing countries in Asia such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period owing to relatively high patient population demanding affordable care and improvement in health care infrastructure in rapidly developing countries that aid the early diagnosis of malignant gliomas.

Major players operating in the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market include Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited.