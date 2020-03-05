Amblyopia Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2023
Amblyopia Market Information: By Type (Strabismus Amblyopia, Refractive Amblyopia), Diagnosis (Visual Acuity Tests, Photo Screening), Treatment (Eye Patches, Atropine Drops, Glasses, Video Game), End-User (Ophthalmic Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023
Market Analysis
Amblyopia is a disorder of the eye which prompts diminished vision in one or both the eyes because of stifled input from the brain. The most well-known reason for amblyopia is a refractive error in one or both the eyes, or it may even happen because of muscle irregularity. The other reason for amblyopia is if a baby is born with the cataract issue, then it could cause the baby to see cloudy pictures. There are four major types of amblyopia, including Refractive Amblyopia, Deprivation Amblyopia, Strabismus Amblyopia, and Reverse Amblyopia. The Global amblyopia market is projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 3.80% during the prediction period 2017-2023.
Amblyopia is present in 2% to 3% of the infant population world over. The global Amblyopia market is mainly getting driven by the increasing incidences of ophthalmological disorders like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other refractive errors. With the growing prevalence of ophthalmological disorders, there is an increasing demand for the proper treatment of the disorder.
Market Segmentation
The global amblyopia market is bifurcated on the basis of its type, treatment, diagnosis, end-user, and geographical analysis. Based on its type, the market is segmented into Refractive Amblyopia, Deprivation Amblyopia, Strabismus Amblyopia, Reverse Amblyopia, and others. On the basis of its diagnosis, the global market is segmented into photo screening, visual acuity tests, Bruckner test, and others. Based on its treatment, the global amblyopia market is segmented into atropine drops, eye patches, video game, glasses, and others. On the basis of its end-user industry, it is divided into ophthalmic clinics, hospitals & pharmacies, and others.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, the global amblyopia market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major Players
The major industry players in the global amblyopia market are Amblyotech, Inc, Amblyoptica (Holding) Pty Ltd, Good-Lite Co, Cooper Vision, Vivid Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Novartis AG., HOYA Corporation, Fresnel Prism and Lens Co., Krafty Eye Patches, McKesson Corporation, Hilco Vision, and others.
