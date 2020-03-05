Aviation IoT Market Report Information– Global Forecast to 2023

Aviation IoT Market Report Information: By Application (Airline, Airport, Air traffic management), By Component (Communication services, Data center systems, Devices, IT Services, Software’s), By End Users (Airline, Airport, Air traffic management), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Through the Internet of things (IoT), users could now easily control physical items by interfacing them to the web. Different tasks in the aviation business require IoT so as to guarantee a predominant traveling experience by the passengers at lowest fare rates. Most would agree that the aviation IoT is a quickly developing because of the higher demand for IoT which is expanding in different ventures. A few organizations and brands offering services to the aeronautics business are revealing the IoT joining in their operations and administrations. Higher investments in terms of the research and development are the driving factors responsible for the growth of the global Aviation IoT Market. Regarding the cybersecurity, the IoT incorporation is vulnerable; still it is highly preferred in the aviation industry. The market is expected to grow at 16.34% CAGR by reaching the valuation of USD 25,134.6 million by 2023.

Market segmentation

The global Aviation IoT Market is segmented on the basis of its application, component, end-users and regional demand. Based on its application, the market is classified into Airport application, Airline application, Air traffic management application. On the basis of its component, the market is classified as devices, communication services, IT services, data center systems, software. Based on its end-user industry, the market is bifurcated into airport, airline and air traffic management.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Aviation IoT Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., SAP SESITA, Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global Aviation IoT Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.3.1 Airline IoT

2.3.2 Airport IoT

2.3.3 Air Traffic Management IoT

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Data Collection

3.3 Primary Analysis & Hypothesis formulation

3.4 Information Validation & Hypothesis testing

3.5 Information Aggregation and Final Analysis

3.6 Market Data Representation & Key Insights

3.7 Assumptions

3.8 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

Airline Oriented

4.2.1 Increase in Passenger Traffic and Subsequent Demand for New Aircraft

Airport Oriented

4.2.2 Rising Investments in Agile and Smart Airport Concepts

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 IoT Systems Vulnerable to Cybersecurity Threats

4.3.2 Issues Associated with Data Management

4.4 Opportunities

Airport Oriented

4.4.1 Energy and Process Optimization

Airline Oriented

4.4.2 Rapid Adoption of IFEC Systems & Connected Aircraft Concept

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC)

Connected Aircraft

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain

5.3 Technological Trends

5.3.1 Cloud Computing

5.3.1.1 IoT & Cloud Computing

5.3.2 Big Data

5.3.2.1 IoT & Big Data

5.3.3 Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

5.3.3.1 IoT & Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

5.3.4 Artificial Intelligence

5.3.4.1 IoT & Artificial Intelligence

6 Global Aviation IoT Market, By Component

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 IT Services

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Data Center Systems

6.1.4 Communication Services

6.1.5 Devices

7 Global Aviation IoT Market, By End-User

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Airline

7.1.2 Airport

7.1.3 Air Traffic Management

8 Global Aviation IoT Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Airline Application

8.1.1.1 Fleet Management

8.1.1.1.1 Engine Performance Optimization

8.1.1.1.2 Predictive Maintenance and Vehicle Diagnostics

8.1.1.1.3 Fuel Management and Energy Savings

8.1.1.2 Passenger Experience Enhancement

8.1.1.2.1 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Solutions

8.1.1.2.2 Hyper Personalization

8.1.1.2.3 Track and Trace

8.1.1.3 Other Processes

8.1.2 Airport Application

8.1.2.1 Passenger Processing

8.1.2.1.1 Baggage and Conveyor Handling

8.1.2.1.2 Location-Based Services

8.1.2.1.3 Passenger Monitoring

8.1.2.1.4 Automated Check-Ins and Checkouts

8.1.2.1.5 Virtual Signage

8.1.2.2 Security

8.1.2.2.1 Smart Screening

8.1.2.2.2 Smart Parking

8.1.2.2.3 Access Control

Continue…

