Bicycle Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Bicycle Market By Type (e-bikes and conventional bikes), Application (racing, transportation tools and recreation) and Region (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC)) – Global Forecast 2023

Market analysis

While regular bikes stay across the board, E-bicycles are quickly picking up mileage in the more extensive schemes. In developed nations dedicated bike paths are being developed to improve riding knowledge and urge individuals to change to bikes for short-distance traveling. Factors, for example, rising prevalence of e-bicycles, expanded worries over CO2 outflow and solid government sponsorship will keep on supporting the development of the global bicycle market. In the interim, expanded focus on improving the execution of E-bicycles is provoking the commuters to utilize such rides for traveling longer distances. However, adoption of bikes in developing nations is slower because of the absence of awareness and poor street foundation. There is a developing urgency of decreasing CO2 emanation and bikes are probably going to assume an essential job in viably handling the issue. The global bicycle market is expected to register a growth rate of 5.02% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global Bicycle Market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified into conventional bikes and e-bikes. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into recreation, racing, and transportation tools.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Bicycle Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Tianjin Fuji-ta Group Co., Ltd,. Avon Cycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Derby Cycle, Cannondale, Giant Bicycles, Accell Group, Merida, Moustache Bikes, F.I.V.E. Bianchi SpA, Easy Motion USA, specialized Bicycle Components and NYCeWheels Inc, Hero Cycles Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited, among others are some of the major players in the global Bicycle Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Macro Factor Indicators Analysis

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Government Initiatives and Stringent Emission Regulations

4.2.2 Increasing Crude Oil Prices

4.2.3 Increasing Popularity of E-Bikes Among Tourists

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Prices of E-bikes and their Batteries

4.3.2 Underdeveloped Charging and Aftermarket Service Infrastructure

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Government Initiatives for the Construction of Cycle Lanes

4.5 Challenge

4.5.1 Limited Battery Capacity and Longer Charging Duration

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26021

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Design and Development

5.1.2 Raw Material Supply

5.1.3 Bicycle Manufacturing

5.1.4 Supply and Distribution

5.1.5 End Use

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Import Analysis of Bicycles (Bicycles and Other Cycles, Not Motorised)

5.4 Export Analysis of Bicycles (Bicycles and Other Cycles, Not Motorised)

5.5 Manufacturing & Labor Cost Structure Analysis of Bicycle

5.6 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Bicycle Analysis

6 Marketing Channel Analysis

6.1 Marketing Channel of Bicycle

7 Global Bicycle Market, By Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 E-Bikes

7.1.2 Conventional Bikes

8 Global Bicycle Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Racing

8.1.2 Recreation

8.1.3 Transportation Tools

9 Global Bicycle Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US by Type

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canada by Type

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 GERMANY by Type

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 UK: Bicycle Market, by Type, By volume, 2013-2017 (Million Units)

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 France by Type

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Italy by Type

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.3.5.1 Rest of Europe by Type

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 CHINA by Type

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Japan by Type

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 India by Type

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4.4.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific by Type

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.1.1 Latin America by Type

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Middle East & Africa by Type

10 Competitive landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Market Share Analysis

11 Company Profile

11.1 Giant Bicycles

11.1.1 Products/Services Offered

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 SWOT Analysis

11.1.4 Strategies

11.2 Cannondale

11.2.1 Products/Services Offered

11.2.2 Financial Overview

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=26021

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]