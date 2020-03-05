Dyslipidemia Drugs Market is Anticipated to Stagnate at a CAGR of -10.3% in Between the Forecast Period of 2015 to 2023

The global dyslipidemia market is anticipated to witness a decline of -10.3%. CAGR between 2015 and 2023. The negative growth rate is a result of the expiration of blockbuster drugs that have allowed the introduction of several generic drugs, available at cheaper prices than branded drugs. Owing to this reason, the global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$6.88 bn by 2023 as compared to US$17.85 bn in 2014. However, the market also has several opportunities to gain from and reach a positive growth rate in the near future. For instance, the high prevalence of obesity due to poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, and changing lifestyles are expected to present a wide range growth opportunities for the overall market in the near future.

Amongst the various type of drug classes, the fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives segment will witness the least decline at a -1.6% CAGR between 2015 and 2023. A growing number of prescriptions for drugs such as Epanova, Vascespa, and Lovaza will be the primary reason why this segment will be able to mitigate its loss. The government approvals for fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives class of drugs have also bolstered the demand for dyslipidemia drugs in recent years. The report suggests that Fenofibrate drugs are the popularly prescribed fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derived drugs to patients with dyslipidemia.

However, the future of this segment is on unsteady ground as these major drugs are expected to lose their patents. For instance, fenofibrate-containing drugs such as Trilipix, Antara, Tricor, and others will gradually lose importance to generic drugs.

Some of the leading players identified in this market are AstraZeneca plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, and Abbott Laboratories. The companies will continue to hold a strong presence due to their brand value and extensive goodwill in the market. Analysts state that new entrants must establish their foothold in the emerging market to profit from the large patient pool in developing countries of China and India and lower manufacturing costs.