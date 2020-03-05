Facial Injectors Market Information– Global Forecasts till 2023

Facial Injectors Market Information By Type (Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants, Hyaluronic Acid, Synthetic Fillers, Collagen Fillers, Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Injections, Botulinum Toxin A, Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Microparticles), By Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, Lip Treatments), By End-User (Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecasts till 2023

Market analysis

Improvement in surgeries along with the fast technological progression and the unfavorable impacts of rising contamination on facial skin are initiating interest for facial aesthetics which is adding to the development of the global facial injectors market. The popularity of various cosmetic surgical processes is one of the major driving factors of the market. However, inconveniences amid medical procedures, reactions of facial injectors and accessibility of black market for facial injectors are some of the hindering factors hampering the development of the global facial injectors market. The Global Facial Injectors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023 by reaching the valuation of USD 14571.47 Mn by the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The global facial injectors market is segmented on the basis of its type, application, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is classified as injectable implants/ dermal fillers and anti-aging/ anti-wrinkle injections. On the basis of its application, the global market is bifurcated into Face-Lift, Facial Line Correction Treatment, Lip Treatments. Based in its end-user industry, the global market is classified as hospitals and dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global facial injectors market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Sanofi, Revance Therapeutics Inc., leant Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma S.A., Suneva Medical Inc., Merz Pharma, SciVision Biotech Inc, Ipsen Pharma. Merck KGaA, are some of the major players in the global facial injectors market.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Assumptions & Limitations

3.3.1 Assumptions

3.3.2 Limitations

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Growing Demand for Facial Aesthetic Treatments

5.2.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.3 Effects of Pollution

5.2.4 Increasing Acceptance of Soft Tissue Fillers

5.2.5 1.2.5 Growing Demand for Dermal Filler Techniques from the Asian Region

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Complications During Surgeries

5.3.2 Facial Injectors Black Market

5.3.3 Side-Effects Associated with Facial Injectors

5.4 Opportunity

5.4.1 Rising Awareness About Combination Therapies

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.5 Intense Rivalry

7 Global Facial Injectors Market, By Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants

7.1.3 Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Injections

8 Global Facial Injectors Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Facial Line Correction Treatment

8.1.3 Face-Lift

8.1.4 Lip Treatments

9 Global Facial Injectors Market, By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers

9.1.3 Hospitals

10 Global Facial Injectors Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 U.S.

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 U.K

