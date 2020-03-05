Fiber to the X (FTTX) Market Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts 2018-2026

Fiber to the X (FTTX) is the topology used in various optical fiber communications that are categorized based on where the optical fiber terminates. Fiber access is one of the most important technologies in the next-generation network. It increases the access layer bandwidth and builds a sustainable-development access layer network. Fiber optic cables are used for digital transmission of data, as they are hardly affected by internal and external interferences. Fiber optic cables can be made of high-quality glass (silica) or plastic. Furthermore, fiber optic cable networks offer superior broadband speeds to support a wide range of compelling, bandwidth-intensive services including high-definition videos, interactive gaming, and media-rich applications.

Fiber optic cable materials cover a wide range of applications such as communication, fiber optic sensors, illumination, and medical. A fiber optic cable comprises a core surrounded by a cladding. Based on network destination, FTTX can be categorized into several terminologies such as FTTH, FTTN, FTTC, FTTB, and FTTP. Various companies offer FTTX solutions for single-home residences (FTTH), buildings (FTTB), and offices (FTTO). These solutions offer less provisioning, reduced maintenance, and low operating costs.

A key factor driving the fiber to the X (FTTX) market is advanced multimedia services including Internet protocol television [IPTV], high-definition television (HDTV), video on demand (VoD), and ultra-high-bit-rate Internet access (50–100 Mb/s) as well as corporate broadband applications such as videoconferencing, hosted voice-over-IP (VoIP), and IP virtual private networks (VPNs). Moreover, adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband connections has highly increased across the world. More than 10 million people are anticipated to have adopted home broadband for basic consumer bandwidth uses such as e-mailing and peer-to-peer file sharing. However, the demand for bandwidth is rising at an exponential rate, which is driving the fiber to the X (FTTX) market. For instance, especially for the communication service provider’s network investments, fttx implementation play an increasingly critical role in driving performance.

In view of the impact on capital investment, operational expenses, and overall performance; all key vendors are planning to optimize the networking technology. The growing trend of Internet-enabled devices and rising need for Internet connectivity are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the global Internet of things industry in the next few years. Restraints of the market include high expenditure required for building the FTTX infrastructure. Costs incurred for network upgrade and optimization of network solutions are high. Adoption of an advanced networking strategy is a major growth opportunity for market players.

The fiber to the X (FTTX) market can be segmented based on solution, distributed network, application, end-user, and region. In terms of solution, the market has been divided into device management, QoS management, security management, configuration management, firmware upgrades management, performance monitoring, diagnostics & troubleshooting, and local management. Based on distributed network, the fiber to the X (FTTX) market has been classified into active optical network and passive optical network. In terms of application, the FTTX market has been segregated into fiber to the home (FTTH), fiber to the kerb (FTTK), fiber to the campus or Business Park, fiber to the node (FTTN), and fiber to the residential and business unit (FRBU). Based on end-user, the fiber to the X (FTTX) market can be classified into industrial end-users and commercial end-users. The industrial end-users segment has been sub-classified into telecommunication, railways, and energy & power.

The commercial end-users segment has been sub-divided into malls, offices, and others. Geographically, the global fiber to the X (FTTX) market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to hold a major share of the global fiber to the X (FTTX) market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific. This dominance is attributable to presence of global players in North America, due to which companies are implementing fiber to the X (FTTX). Economic growth of countries in Asia such as India and China is attracting global players to the fiber to the X (FTTX) market in the region. This is likely to drive the fiber to the X (FTTX) market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key vendors operating in the global fiber to the X (FTTX) market are Allied Telesis, CommScope, AFL, OFS, Huawei, Shanghai Sun Telecommunication, ZTT, Fiber Optic Telecom, Alfocom Technology, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, AT&T, China Telecom Corporation Limited, and Vodafone Group PLC.