Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a biologically active pharmaceutical drug. API can be obtained by a synthetic process or from natural sources. The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising acceptance, and uptake of pharmaceuticals, growth in abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA), and the growing importance of generics are expected to drive market growth. For instance, according to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 92.1 million adults in the US dealt with at least one type of cardiovascular diseases in 2017. However, stringent regulatory policies and adverse drug price control policies across numerous countries may hamper the growth of the market.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient market is expected to reach to a market value of USD 215,125.4 million by 2023 from USD 161,143.2 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2016, the market was led by the Americas with a 40.7% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 27.0% and 24.8%, respectively. The increasing burden of chronic diseases has been observed in different parts of the world which has upsurge the growth of the market.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented by manufacturing process, by type of synthesis, by API formulation, by application, by molecule, and by region.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market, by manufacturing process, is segmented into captive manufacturing and contract manufacturing.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market, by type of synthesis, is segmented into synthetic and biotech.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market, by API formulation, is segmented into generic API and innovative API.

By application, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into cardiovascular disease, oncology, neurological disorders, orthopedic disorders, respiratory, gastrointestinal disorders, urology, and others.

By molecule, the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into small molecule and large molecule.

Key Players

Sanofi, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and others.

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by manufacturing process, by type of synthesis, by API formulation, by application, by molecule, and by region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Government Research Institutes

> Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

> On the basis of manufacturing process, the captive manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.78% by 2023

> Based on type of synthesis, the synthetic segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.89% by 2023

> Based on API formulation, the generic API segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.62% by 2023

> Based on application, the cardiovascular disease segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 3.74% by 2023

> Based on molecule, the small molecule segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.89% by 2023

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market at a CAGR of 4.74% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.27% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

