Global Age-related macular degeneration Market Research Study – Analysis and Forecast , till 2023

Introduction

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a condition that affects the back of the eye called the macula. AMD is described as either dry or wet AMD.

Age-related macular degeneration causes progressive damage to the macula, resulting in gradual loss of central vision. There are two types of AMD, namely, dry (nonexudative or atrophic), and wet (neovascular or exudative). About 80 to 90% of the people with AMD have only the dry type. The market growth is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of AMD in the geriatric population and off-patent of blockbuster drugs.

Age-related macular degeneration is an ocular disease that involves the posterior aspect of the retina called the macula. The wet form of AMD is less frequent but is responsible for 90% of the acute blindness due to AMD.

As per the study published in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Ophthalmology in 2017, the global prevalence of AMD was nearly 8.7%, with the prevalence of early AMD and late AMD being 8.0% and 0.4%, respectively. A marked increase in the prevalence of AMD was found to be higher in patients over 60 years of age. According to the study published in the Clinical Interventions in the Aging Journal in 2017, AMD is a major cause of central visual loss which affects nearly 10% of the people older than 65 years and more than 25% of people older than 75 years. It is also reported that in the US approximately 2 million individuals have advanced AMD and more than 8 million individuals have an intermediate form of the disease. The number is expected to rise by 50% by 2020.

On the other hand, certain factors restraining the growth of the market include the high cost associated with AMD. The current mainstay of treatment for AMD is anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor agents (anti-VEGF) with demonstrated efficacy in improving visual acuity. There are various anti-VEGF drugs available to treat AMD, but three are most commonly used for the condition. Two of these, namely, Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Eylea (aflibercept) are specifically designed and are FDA-approved for the treatment of AMD. The third drug, Avastin (bevacizumab) was originally developed to treat cancer but is commonly used off-label in patients with AMD.

The average cost of AMD treatment with Lucentis is approximately USD 2000, and with Eylea, it is around USD 1800. However, an average AMD treatment cost with Avastin is USD 50. Although Avastin carries a similarly high price tag, as Lucentis and Eylea, when used for colon cancer, in case of eye treatment, it is less expensive because only 1/40th of the drug is being used for each dose.

The global market for age-related macular degeneration is estimated to reach USD 11,186.8 million by 2023, from USD 7,128.4 million in 2017. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80%, during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

On the basis of type, the market for age-related macular degeneration is segmented into dry age-related macular degeneration and wet age-related macular degeneration. By type, the market for wet age-related macular degeneration accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

On the basis of stages, the market for age-related macular degeneration is segmented into early age-related macular degeneration, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and late age-related macular degeneration. By stages, the market for intermediate age-related macular degeneration accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

The global age-related macular degeneration market, by age group, is segmented into above 40 years, above 60 years, and above 75 years. By age, the market for above 75 years accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

The global age-related macular degeneration, by diagnosis and treatment type, is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The treatment segment holds the largest market share in the global age-related macular degeneration market, by diagnosis and treatment.

On the basis of route of administration, the global age-related macular degeneration market is segmented into intravenous, intravitreal, and others. The intravitreal segment dominates the global age-related macular degeneration market.

The global age-related macular degeneration market, on the basis of end-user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, academic research institutes, and others. Hospitals and clinics hold the largest market share in the global age-related macular degeneration market.

Key Players

The key players for the age-related macular degeneration market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Santen Pharmaceuticals co, and others.

