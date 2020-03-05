Global Alcoholic Beverages Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Alcoholic Beverages market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting (2018-2025).

The food and beverage industry can be described as an industry where companies are involved in the processing of raw food items, packaging, and distribution. This comprises ready-to-eat-foods, fresh foods, packaged food items, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Food and beverage industry is considered one of the most rapidly evolving industries.

Food and beverages play an integral role in modern people’s daily life. Bored with their drab way of living, people like to explore interesting and new stuff each day to make their life happening. In their quest to leading an exciting lifestyle, food and beverages play a major part. Among the list of food and beverages produced, soft drinks find a top position which has made the F&B companies bigger.

The F&B industry is divided into two major segments, namely, production and distribution. Production is the processing of cheese and meat and the making of alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, packaged food items, and other modified foods. Distribution involves transportation of the finished products into the hands of the consumers. The industry highly focuses on technology and mechanical manipulation of raw food items to create value-added products.

Restrictions on Alcoholic Advertisements:

Utilization of more alcoholic beverages is impacting the wellbeing of youthful grownups. According to a report of the World Health Organization, 3.3 million deaths happen every year worldwide because of over the top utilization of alcohol. Limitations on commercials of alcoholic beverages and limitations on alcoholic beverage makers for mark attention is affecting deals which are restraining the global alcoholic beverages market.

The food and beverage industry operates at the mercy of the changing preferences and tastes of the consumers. Social intelligence is considered an integral part of the research mix since F&B brands attempt to spot the social change and augmenting trends to respond to effective strategies. Consumers require functional and fortified food which fuel their brain, promote gut health, and also benefit their physical appearance. Grocery shelves of the stores will soon be stacked with items like kombucha and products which offer a function to the consumer’s bodies.

The growing consumer demand for transparency is one of the biggest trends impacting market growth. Consumers now want to have a clear knowledge about the ingredients of their food products. They seek simplicity besides better food quality. They always look for brands that share transparency and reflect their values. With consumers demanding to know about the food they consume, safety related to food are costing the industry billions every year.

With so many options available for purchase in a multitude of channels; right from the farmer’s market to in-store, social media, online, and more, product innovation has an important role to play to augment the market’s growth. Industry bigshots are looking at emerging technologies for innovation. For instance, Kraft Heinz has opened an all-new digital hub which launches entrepreneurial ideas and creates digitally powered business models to propel the growth of the company.

To stay hydrated, every person needs to consume beverages. Water, tea, coffee, fruit juice, carbonated drinks, and energy drinks are some of the most consumed beverages, with carbonated drinks acquiring the top position globally. Soft drinks or carbonated drinks are produced by F&B companies and have become inevitable for the people of the modern ages. They usually contain water or carbonated water, a flavoring agent, and a sweetener. Soft drinks are adored by most of the people, even if forbidden by the nutritionist. In June, PepsiCo is likely to invest USD 70 million to set up its food manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. The investment is a part of the company’s strategy to expand its capacity in the nation’s packaged food market.

