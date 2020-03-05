Global and US EHR/EMR Industry is expected to reach USD 42,427.27 Million by 2027 | Report Ocean Published

Global & US EHR/EMR Market Information By Component (Software, Services & Consulting, Hardware), By Application (Specialty Based, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Radiology, General Based), By Mode of Delivery (On-Premise Model, Cloud-Based), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

EHR/EMR is a type of electronic records which hold the medical history and all other relevant documents related to clinical, administrative and other miscellaneous information and data of the patient. The rising adoption of the EHR/EMRs for maintaining better data storage and retrieval efficiency is one of the major factor boosting the growth of the Global & US EHR/EMR Market. Also, the government has been taking initiatives for maintaining the EHRs that has positively influenced the market growth. However, concerns for data security is one of the major restraining factors of market growth. The Global & US EHR/EMR Market is expected to reach the value of USD 42,427.27 Mn by 2027 by growing at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Market segmentation

The Global & US EHR/EMR Market has been classified on the basis of its component, application, general based, mode of delivery, end-user and regional demand. Based on its component, the market has been segmented into services and consulting, software and hardware. On the basis of its application, the market has been classified into Cardiology, Specialty Based, Oncology, Neurology, Radiology, and Others. On the basis of mode of delivery, the market has been bifurcated into the cloud-based and on-premise model. On the basis of its end-user, the market is divided into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care, and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global & US EHR/EMR Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Epic Systems, Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others are some of the major players in the Global & US EHR/EMR Market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing adoption of EHR (electronic health record)/EMR (electronic medical record)

4.2.1 Government initiatives for the maintenance of patients’ electronic health records

4.2.2 Clinical benefits associated with the application of EHR-EMR is estimated to boost the market

4.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of implementing EMR & EHR followed by the need for training

4.3.2 Data security concerns

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing adoption of EHRs-EMRs in untapped markets of Asia-Pacific provides opportunities for the market to grow

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Inputs

5.3.2 Software Development Processes

5.3.3 Output

5.3.4 Marketing and Distribution

5.3.5 Post-Selling Services

6 Global & US EHR-EMR Market, By Components

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Software

6.1.3 Services & Consulting

6.1.4 Hardware

7 Global & US EHR-EMR Market, By Application

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Specialty Based

7.1.3 General Applications

8 Global & US EHR-EMR Market, By Mode of Delivery

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 On-Premise Model

8.1.3 Cloud-Based

9 Global & US EHR-EMR Market, By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Hospital & Clinics

9.1.3 Ambulatory Care

9.1.4 Diagnostic Centres

10 Global & US EHR-EMR Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 U.S.

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 U. K.

10.3.1.3 France

