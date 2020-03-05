Global Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market Growth Opportunities 2019 with Leading Companies- Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Qualcomm, Renesas and more…
Automotive ICs are customized for specific applications within the vehicle system. As semiconductor technology has evolved, it enabled vehicle manufacturers to assemble multiple applications on a single chip to optimize performance. Automotive electronics are used in safety systems, driver assistance, powertrain control, communications, and infotainment systems.
The demand for ICs in automotive is increasing due to implementation of stringent government regulations towards drivers safety and security. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
Top Key Players Include
Intel
Samsung
Robert Bosch
Qualcomm
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Infineon Technologies AG
The information for each competitor includes:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) market
Monolithic Integrated circuits
Hybrid Integrated circuits
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
ADAS
In-vehicle Networking
Engine Management
Transmission Control System
Other
This report covers following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
