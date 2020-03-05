Global Biologics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Global Biologics Market Research Report: by Product (Monoclonal Antibody, Interleukins, Vaccines, Growth Factors, Gene Therapy, Others), by Disease Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, Others), by Manufacturing (In-house, Sourced), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Biologics are those products that are derived from animals, humans, and microorganisms through biotechnology. Medications delivered utilizing biologics are being utilized to treat a variety of interminable ailments. Continuous development in the pharmaceutical segment is probably going to support the interest in biologics. The Biologics Market is driven by the prominence of chronic diseases and the all-inclusive medicinal budget of the countries. Enhancements seen in the healthcare infrastructure combined with changes by different nations is probably going to be favorable for the global biologics market growth during the forecast period. However, with the advent of the biosimilars, the biologics market could experience a challenge. The global Biologics Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.95% and is projected to reach the value of USD 285,520.4 million by the end of the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

Based on its product, the global Biologics Market is segmented into interleukins, monoclonal antibody, vaccines, gene therapy, growth factors, and others. By disease indication, the market is bifurcated into cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, cardiovascular diseases, juvenile idiopathic arthropathy, and others. On the basis of its manufacturing, the market is classified, mainly in-house and outsourced.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global Biologics Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major players profiled in the global biologics market report include companies like Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), AbbVie, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Amgen (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Sanofi (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.2 Advancements in Biologics

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Acute Diseases

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Emergence of Biosimilars

4.3.2 Adverse Effects of Biologic Drugs

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Strong Pipeline for Biologic Drugs

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value/Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Research & Development

5.1.2 Raw Material

5.1.3 Manufacturer

5.1.4 Distributor

5.1.5 Customer

5.1.6 Consumer

5.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5.2.1 Threat from a New Entrant

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.2.4 Threat from Substitute

5.2.5 Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.3.1 Investment Risks

5.3.2 Market Outlook

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Biologics Market, by Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Monoclonal Antibody

6.2.1 Humanized

6.2.2 Human

6.2.3 Chimeric

6.2.4 Murine

6.3 Interleukins

6.4 Vaccines

6.5 Growth Factors

6.6 Gene Therapy

7 Global Biologics Market, by Disease Indication

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cancer

7.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis

7.4 Psoriasis/ Psoriatic Arthritis

7.5 Diabetes

7.6 Ankylosing Spondylitis

7.7 Ulcerative Colitis

7.8 Crohn’s Disease

7.9 Juvenile Idiopathic Arthropathy

7.1 Cardiovascular Diseases

8 Global Biologics Market, by Manufacturing

8.1 Overview

8.2 In-house

8.3 Outsourced

9 Global Biologics Market, by Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Company Market Share Analysis

10.2 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AbbVie, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products/Services Offering

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 Pfizer Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products/Services Offering

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 AstraZeneca

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Products/Services Offering

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategy

11.4 Novartis AG

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Products Offering

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategy

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

