Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Study – Forecast Till 2023

Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market Research Report: By Material (Plastic, Glass, Stainless Steel, and Others), Type of Devices (Blood Collecting Tubes and Collector, Lancets, Warming Devices, and Others), End-User – Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

Blood Collection for testing assumes a fundamental role in an effective medical treatment at the hospitals, healthcare and diagnostic centers all over the world. Blood test accumulation method incorporates a chain of sequence, and each sequence of this grouping is very imperative to keep up high-quality clinical outcomes. Global capillary blood collection devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

It has been noticed that the medical device regulation is the key factor driving the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market. Control of the usage of a medical device must be upgraded and improvised to protect the well-being of the patient. It must be ensured that high-quality products and effective technologies reach patients. Developing interest for the analysis of chronic diseases, the rising prevalence of diabetes, and expanding geriatric populace are additionally energizing the market development. However, the higher risk related to the capillary blood assortment technologies leading to blood contamination may restrict the growth of the capillary blood collection devices market.

Market Segmentation

The global capillary blood collection devices market is divided on the basis of its type of devices, material, and end-user industry. On the basis of its type of devices, the global capillary blood collection devices market is bifurcated into lancets, blood collecting tubes and collector, and warming devices. Based on its material, the global market is classified into glass, plastic, stainless steel, and others. Based on its end -user, the market is sectioned into clinics, hospitals, home diagnostics, diagnostic centers and pathology laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global capillary blood collection devices market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of major players in the capillary blood collection devices market include companies like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Novo Nordisk A S, Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, Terumo Corporation, HTL-STREFA S.A., Sarstedt AG & Co, Greiner Bio-One, Owen Mumford Ltd., Improve Medical, Weigao Group, Chengdu Rich Science Industry Co., Ltd., Nipro, Weihai Hongyu Medical Devices, Medigard, and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

2.1.1 Assumptions

2.1.2 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.4 Trade Analysis

3.5 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing demand for diagnosis of chronic disease

4.2.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes leading to a high demand for lancets

4.2.3 Favorable Medical Device Regulation

4.2.4 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Risk Associated With Capillary Blood Assortment Techniques and Blood Contaminations

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Technological advancement

4.5 Megatrend

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Impact Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Supply chain analysis

5.2.1 R&D

5.2.2 Parts Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunities

6 Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Plastic

6.1.2 Glass

6.1.3 Stainless Steel

7 Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market by Type of Devices

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Blood Collecting Tubes and Collector

7.1.2 Lancets

7.1.3 Warming Devices

8 Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

8.1.2 Diagnostic Centres and Pathology Laboratories

8.1.3 Home Diagnostics

9 Global Capillary Blood Collection Devices Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 U.S.

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 France

9.3.1.3 UK

9.3.1.4 Italy

9.3.1.5 Spain

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Republic of Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 United Arab Emirates

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 Oman

9.5.4 Kuwait

9.5.5 Qatar

9.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Company Landscape

10.1 Company Market Share Analysis

10.1.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Strategies

10.2.1 Introduction

11 Company Profiles

11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financials

11.1.3 Products

11.1.4 Strategy

11.1.5 Key Developments

11.2 Danaher Corporation

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financials

11.2.3 Products

11.2.4 Strategy

11.2.5 Key Developments

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financials

11.3.3 Products

11.3.4 Strategy

11.3.5 Key Developments

11.4 Novo Nordisk AS

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financials

11.4.3 Products

11.4.4 Strategy

11.4.5 Key Developments

11.5 Becton Dickinson

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financials

11.5.3 Products

11.5.4 Strategy

11.5.5 Key Developments

11.6 Medtronic PLC

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financials

11.6.3 Products

11.6.4 Strategy

11.6.5 Key Developments

11.7 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financials

11.7.3 Products

11.7.4 Strategy

11.7.5 Key Developments

11.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financials

11.8.3 Products

Continue…

