Global Cement and Concrete Additives Market – Analysis and Forecast ,till 2023

Cement and Concrete Additives Market Research Report: by Type (Chemical Additives, Mineral Additives, Fiber Additives), by Application (Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

The principal purpose of the cement and concrete additives is to improve the useful qualities of the concrete and cement and in this way improve the life span and solidness of the particular construction. The developing interest for high-performance materials is probably going to be a noteworthy driver for the global cement and concrete additives market. The construction business has rushed to make utilization of mechanical advancements to improve its yield, bringing about a developing interest for construction materials. Rising interest for high-performance construction projects and ventures, incorporating into cutting edge structures and inventive development, is probably going to drive the global cement and concrete additives market over the conjecture time frame. The global cement and concrete additives market is growing at a CAGR of 8.16% by exhibiting the market value of USD 32,706.5 million by the end of the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global cement and concrete additives market is divided on the basis of its application, type, and regional demand. By type, the market is divided into mineral, chemical, and fiber additives. Based on its application, the market is classified into industrial, residential, commercial, and other construction sectors.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global cement and concrete additives market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Elkem ASA (Norway), Fosroc Inc. (U.K.), Sika AG (Switzerland), and BASF SE (Germany), Cementaid (Australia), Borregaard LignoTech (Norway), Yara International ASA (Norway), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (U.S.), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Oscrete Construction Products (Australia), among others are some of the major players in the global cement and concrete additives market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Key Takeaways

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Expanding global construction industry

5.2.2 Growing demand for high-performance construction materials

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Sluggish growth of construction industry in Western and Northern Europe

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Adoption of 3D concrete printing structure in the construction industry

5.4.2 Use of ready-mix concrete in developing economies

5.5 Trends

5.5.1 Growing emphasize on the use of sustainable cement products

5.5.2 Focus on new product development and business expansion

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Cement and Concrete Additives Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Additives

7.2.1 Admixtures

7.2.2 Plasticizers

7.2.3 Retarders

7.2.4 Coloring Agents

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Mineral Additives

7.3.1 Fly Ash

7.3.2 Slags

7.3.3 Limestone

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Fiber Additives

7.4.1 Steel

7.4.2 Glass

7.4.3 Polypropylene

7.4.4 Ceramic

7.4.5 Others

8 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential Construction

8.3 Commercial Construction

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Others

9 Global Cement & Concrete Additives Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 United Kingdom

9.3.3 FRANCE

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.9 Belgium

9.3.10 Croatia

9.3.11 Slovakia

9.3.12 Luxembourg

9.3.13 Netherlands

9.3.14 Hungary

9.3.15 Slovenia

9.3.16 Romania

9.3.17 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.5 Indonesia

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Malaysia

9.4.8 Thailand

9.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

Continue…

