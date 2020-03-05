Introduction

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are cancer cells that are separated from the solid tumor and enter the bloodstream. Circulating tumor cells can be used as a blood biomarker for the early diagnosis of carcinogenesis and cancer and help to monitor metastatic breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers.

The growth of the circulating tumor cells market can be driven by the growing prevalence of cancer, rising research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and rising geriatric population. The growing prevalence of cancer is driving the growth of the market, as circulating tumor cells find their applications in the diagnosis of cancer and precision management. For instance, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) stated that the projected cases of prostate cancer all over India for the year 2015 were 28,079. Furthermore, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society estimated that around, 60,300 people are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. The significant growth in the population of cancer patients is paving a way for the growth of the circulating tumor cells market.

Similarly, according to the National Health and Medical Research Council, the Australian government spent over USD 174.6 million on cancer research and development. This growing research and development in the field of healthcare are leading to the growth of the circulating tumor cells market.

The global circulating tumor cells market is segmented based on application, technology, and end-user.

Based on application, the market is further segmented into clinical, research, and drug development.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into CTC enrichment, CTC detection, and combined enrichment and separation of CTC (CTC analysis).

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and diagnostic centers.

The global circulating tumor cells market was valued USD 9393.1 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.32% % over the forecast period.

Key Players

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Ikonisys Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, SRI International, STEMCELL Technologies, Miltenyi Biotec, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, QIAGEN Hannover (QIAGEN), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., and GE Healthcare, among others.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global circulating tumor cells market.

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting the market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global circulating tumor cells market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global circulating tumor cells market

Target Audience

> Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

> Medical Devices Companies

> Research and Development (R&D) Institutes

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global circulating tumor cells market is expected to reach USD 28,399.2million by 2023 at a CAGR of 20.32% from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of application, the clinical segment accounted for the major market share of 63% and was valued at USD 5,920.9 million in 2017

> On the basis of technology, the CTC enrichment accounted for a major market share of 58.5% in 2017

> The Americas holds the largest share of the global circulating tumor cells market which is expected to reach USD 13,011.5 million by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 20.84% from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Western Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Assumptions & Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising occurrence of cancer

4.2.2 Increasing research and development

4.2.3 Rising geriatric population

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 High cost of CTC tests and instruments

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Entering developing economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Clinical

6.3 Research

6.4 Drug Development

7 Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 CTC Enrichment

7.3 CTC Detection

7.4 Combined Enrichment and Separation of CTC (CTC analysis)

8 Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospital & Clinics

8.3 Research & Academic Institutes

8.4 Diagnostic Centers

9 Global Circulating Tumor Cell Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.2.1 North America

9.2.1.1 U.S

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.2 South America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Western Europe

9.3.1.1 Germany

9.3.1.2 U.K

9.3.1.3 France

9.3.1.4 Spain

9.3.1.5 Italy

9.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

9.3.2 Eastern Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 Republic of Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Products Offering

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 Ikonisys Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Products Offering

11.2.4 Key Developments

