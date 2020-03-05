Global Contractors Insurance Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global Contractors Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contractors Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nationwide

State Farm

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

Berkshire Hathaway

AXA

Beazley

Munich Re

XL Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General Liability Insurance

Workers Compensation Insurance

Other Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contractors Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contractors Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contractors Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Contractors Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 General Liability Insurance

1.4.3 Workers Compensation Insurance

1.4.4 Other Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Contractors Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agency

1.5.3 Bancassurance

1.5.4 Digital & Direct Channels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contractors Insurance Market Size

2.2 Contractors Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Contractors Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Contractors Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Contractors Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Contractors Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Contractors Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Contractors Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Contractors Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Contractors Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Contractors Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Contractors Insurance Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Contractors Insurance Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Nationwide

12.1.1 Nationwide Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Nationwide Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Nationwide Recent Development

12.2 State Farm

12.2.1 State Farm Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 State Farm Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 State Farm Recent Development

12.3 Allianz

12.3.1 Allianz Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Allianz Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.4 AIG

12.4.1 AIG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 AIG Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AIG Recent Development

12.5 Tokio Marine

12.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development

12.6 Berkshire Hathaway

12.6.1 Berkshire Hathaway Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Berkshire Hathaway Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development

12.7 AXA

12.7.1 AXA Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 AXA Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AXA Recent Development

12.8 Beazley

12.8.1 Beazley Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Beazley Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Beazley Recent Development

12.9 Munich Re

12.9.1 Munich Re Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Munich Re Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Munich Re Recent Development

12.10 XL Group

12.10.1 XL Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Contractors Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 XL Group Revenue in Contractors Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 XL Group Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

