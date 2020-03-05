Global Deception Technology Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.4% by 2025 | Latest Report

Global Deception Technology Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Deception Technology Market valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Deception Technology Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. A deception network is one that actually works as a decoy and is deployed to be compromised in a cyber-attack. Deception technology tracks the activities of the intruder inside a network and lays the foundation for network administrators and analysts for incident response analysis. The surge of Apts and Zero-Day Attacks, rise in the adoption of Bring your own device & IOT trends within both the small and large scale organizations and escalating need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, the integration of deception technology in the virtual environment is likely to create a lucrative opportunity in the near future. Deception Technology can prevent an intruder’s access to critical systems and data, effectively locking the intruder in a decoy network with endpoints, applications, and data. These benefit of deception technology also leads to the increasing demand for it among its end-users across the world. However, data security & privacy concern and substantial use of legacy honeypots are the factors which limit the market growth of Deception Technology during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Deception Technology Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of popular and new vendors of deception technology in the region. Europe is estimated to grow in the global Deception Technology market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing investment of the network security by telecom, IT and banking sector in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Illusive Networks

> Trapx Security

> Smokescreen Technologies

> Attivo Networks Inc.

> GuardiCore

> Acalvio Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Services:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Consulting Services

Training and Education

By Deception Shack:

Data Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

By End-User:

Government

Medical

Commercial

Defense

Telecommunication

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Deception Technology Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Deception Technology Market, by Organization Size, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Deception Technology Market, by Services, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Deception Technology Market, by Deception Shack, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Deception Technology Market, by End-User, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Deception Technology Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Deception Technology Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Deception Technology Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Deception Technology Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. Services

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continued…

