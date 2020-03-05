Global Eyewear Market Research Report till 2024: In-depth Qualitative and Quantitative Study

The global eyewear market is expected to grow from USD 110.37 billion 2017 to USD 170.52 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.41%.

“Rise in the number of ophthalmic disorders leading the demand for the prescription-based eyeglasses

is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of eyewear market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are rise in the number of ophthalmic disorders leading the demand for the prescription-based eyeglasses, changing lifestyle, growing preferences of luxury and branded sunglasses, electronic devices causing strain on eyes, and technological advancements, introduction of low cost and disposable lenses, awareness and adoption of vision correction procedures and surgeries such as lasik and prk, and collaboration between different institutions to mitigate vision disorder in rural areas. However, some factors such as and growing acceptance of refractive surgeries may hinder the market growth. The global eyewear market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as and personalization of eyewear products and services. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and price differentiation in the sales of unbranded frames and illegal novelty contact lenses. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global eyewear market market.”Polycarbonate: The highest growing lens material for the global eyewear market”

On the basis of lens material, the global eyewear market is studied across Glass, Plastic, and Polycarbonate. Among all these lens material, the Polycarbonate is projected to hold the largest market share while the Polycarbonate has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Spectacles: The highest growing type for the global eyewear market”

On the basis of type, the global eyewear market is studied across Contact Lenses, Protective Eyewear, Spectacles, and Sunglasses. Among all these type, the Spectacles is projected to hold the largest market share while the Contact Lenses has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.”Offline Stores: The highest growing distribution channel for the global eyewear market”

On the basis of distribution channel, the global eyewear market is studied across Offline Stores and Online Stores. Among all these distribution channel, the Offline Stores has captured the maximum market share while the Online Stores has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Men: The highest growing end user for the global eyewear market”

On the basis of end user, the global eyewear market is studied across Men, Unisex, and Women. Among all these end user, the Men has captured the maximum market share while the Unisex has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Asia-Pacific: The highest growing geography for the global eyewear market”

On the basis of geography, the global eyewear market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Asia-Pacific is dominating the market with highest market size.

“CIBA VISION: The potential growing player for the global eyewear market”

The key players profiled in the global eyewear market are CIBA VISION, Carl Zeiss A.G., Charmant Group, CooperVision Inc., De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor International, Fielmann A.G., Luxottica Group S.p.A, Marchon Eyewear, Maui Jim, Inc., Pivothead, and Safilo Group S.p.A.,.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global eyewear market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global eyewear market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global eyewear market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global eyewear market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global eyewear market.

