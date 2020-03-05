Global Hair Care Market – Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy, till 2023

Global Hair Care Market Research Report: By Product (Hair Styling, Shampoo, Hair Colorant, Conditioners, Hair Oil), by Application (Hair Treatment, Scalp Treatment), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

The haircare market is witnessing a higher demand as an increasing number of the population are preferring the use of haircare products owing to various hair and scalp issues. As more and more people are suffering from haircare problems there has been an increase in the production of different hair care products including shampoos, hair oils, serums, hairspray, conditioners, hair smoothening creams, and others. The reason behind the growth of the global haircare market is the growing cosmetic expenditures of the consumers, escalating hair and beauty industry, increasing the prevalence of the hair related diseases, along with stronger marketing strategies used by the industry players. However, growing vulnerability to chronic diseases such as asthma and cancer by the usage of various hair care products is projected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Some of the haircare products make use of the chemicals like sodium lauryl sulfate, peroxide, diethanolamine, and others which causes such external diseases. Because of the presence of such health risk factors, the haircare market is witnessing a growing demand for the Ayurvedic hair care products which are natural to the scalp and hair. The global hair care market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% during the prediction period.

Market Segmentation

The global hair care market is bifurcated on the basis of its product, gender, application, end-user industries, and distribution channel. By product, the global haircare market is segmented into shampoo, hair styling, conditioners, hair colorant, and hair oil. Based on its application, the market is classified into scalp treatment and hair treatment. On the basis of its gender, the market is fragmented into male and female. Based on its distribution channel, the global haircare market is divided into e-commerce, hypermarkets, and pharmacies. Lastly, based on its end-user industries, the market is segmented as salons and home care.

Key Players

The key industry players for the global Hair Care market include famous brands like Unilever, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd, L’OREAL, OLVEA Group, REVLON Inc, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Kao Corporation, Henkel Corporations (Schwarzkopf Professional), Amway, and Procter & Gamble Co.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing cosmetic expenditures facilitates the market to grow

4.2.2 Increasing prevalence of diseases such as alopecia areata, scalp psoriasis, and others is increasing the demand for hair care products

4.2.3 Expanding hair and beauty industry is growing the exploitation of hair care products

4.2.4 Smaller pack sizes in the market help to increase the consumption volume

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Use of chemical in the hair care products like shampoos, colorants, and others

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Relatively untapped market of the Asia Pacific Region

4.5 Mega Trend

4.5.1 Increasing adoption of Ayurveda hair care products

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicator

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Hair Care Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hair Styling

6.3 Shampoo

6.4 Hair Colorant

6.5 Conditioners

6.6 Hair Oil

7 Global Hair Care Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hair Treatment

7.3 Scalp Treatment

8 Global Hair Care Market, by Gender

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Male

8.3 Female

9 Global Hair Care Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hypermarkets

9.3 E-commerce

9.4 Pharmacies

10 Global Hair Care Market, by End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Home Care

10.3 Salons

11 Global Hair Care Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Americas

11.2.1 North America

11.2.1.1 US

11.2.1.2 Canada

11.2.2 South America

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Western Europe

11.3.1.1 Germany

11.3.1.2 France

11.3.1.3 U.K

11.3.1.4 Italy

11.3.1.5 Spain

11.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

11.3.2 Eastern Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 China

11.5.1 India

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 South Korea

11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Middle East

11.6.2 Africa

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Analysis

12.2.1 Introduction

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Unilever

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview

13.1.3 Products Offering

Continue…

